Kim Kardashian is starring in a 'PAW Patrol' movie

Who knew Canadian kids’ show “PAW Patrol” would go from Andrew Scheer’s favourite cartoon to Kim Kardashian West’s next project?

After a summer of (mostly joking) controversy, “Paw Patrol” announced a star-studded cast will headline its August 2021 animated film “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” Variety reported that Kardashian, along with Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, and Tyler Perry have voice-acting roles.

Apparently North West and her three siblings are impressed with their mom’s latest gig Kardashian shared online how her four children are feeling: “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids!”

I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾 https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020

Needing “Paw Patrol” for cool cred aside, plenty of head-scratching has been happening since the news was announced, as a cartoon about animal rescuers isn’t exactly Kardashian’s milieu.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN KIM KARDASHIAN IS GONNA BE IN THE NEW PAW PATROL MOVIE — 🎃Kylie🎃 (Wᴀᴛᴄʜ Cʟᴇᴏ ɪɴ Sᴘᴀᴄᴇ) (@BovineBonita) October 15, 2020

I never thought i'd hear Kim Kardashian and PAW Patrol in a media headline but here we are I guess lol https://t.co/ThWl9rr5CP — ViewToons 💙 MONKIE KID SPOILERS (@ViewToons) October 15, 2020

One Twitter user summed up everyone’s feelings with a very apt reaction photo of Nicki Minaj.

What's going on I'm confused pic.twitter.com/NhtQKtdXyM — Stream Anaconda for clear skin!! 😉💋 (@barb4life_sis) October 15, 2020

Confusion aside, the mother-of-four is clearly excited for the movie. So far she’s shared a photo of herself in a recording room and a sneak peak of her script, which hints she’s playing a character named “Delores.”

It’s hard to say what families can expect from Kardashian’s role in “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” which has only revealed a sparse plotline about foiling a scheming mayor.

Will she be barking orders? Heading a litter of pups with a furry version of Kanye? Leaning into her legal background to free a prisoner of the state and ending “PAW Patrol” cop propaganda discourse once and for all? So many questions that will hopefully be answered once we get our paws on this flick next summer.