Parlvu screengrab Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell is shown speaking in the House of Commons on Oct. 7, 2020.

A Liberal MP raised the ire of Conservatives Wednesday when her statement on Women’s History Month pivoted into an attack against Tory Leader Erin O’Toole. Jennifer O’Connell, the MP for the Ontario riding of Pickering–Uxbridge, rose in the House of Commons before question period to note that there’s still much work needed to advance women’s equality. “For example, the leader of the Opposition says he got into politics to defend the rights of Canadians, yet he pleaded for the support of social conservatives who worked to remove a woman’s right to choose,” she said, referring to O’Toole’s pitch to Quebec social conservatives during the Tory leadership race. Watch: