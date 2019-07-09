Liberals Urge Premiers To End 'Fruitless' Court Fights Against Carbon Pricing

Federal Liberals are urging premiers gathering this week to abandon any legal challenges against Ottawa’s carbon pricing system in the wake of two rulings backing the plan as constitutional.

Liberal MPs Sean Fraser and Mona Fortier held a press conference in Ottawa Tuesday to, in the words of Fortier, “set the table” ahead of the annual Council of the Federation conference in Saskatoon. Thirteen provincial and territorial leaders will meet to discuss a range of issues, including health care and interprovincial trade.

Fraser, the parliamentary secretary to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, called out right-wing premiers who he said are “continuing to waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars in court fighting climate action rather than fighting climate change.”

‘Our government is in the right’

Both MPs only singled out two premiers by name — Ontario’s Doug Ford and Alberta’s Jason Kenney.

“After two court rulings demonstrating that our government is in the right and has the constitutional authority to put a price on pollution, we’ve seen conservatives like Doug Ford and Jason Kenney continue to oppose common-sense solutions that we know are the most effective at fighting climate change and the most inexpensive as well,” Fraser said.

“The fact is they would rather silence their critics, muzzle scientists as they did under Stephen Harper, and launch lawsuits or smear campaigns rather than actually present opposing views and ideas that will help reduce our emissions in a responsible way.”

Fortier said she hoped provincial and territorial leaders will discuss “real” strategies to fight climate change.

