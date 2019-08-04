One can only wonder how Meghan Markle’s birthday morning kicked off. Did she awake to the sight of her husband, Prince Harry, cradling their baby Archie in his arms as a lavish breakfast was laid out in her honour? Or was she, as a new mom, allowed the luxury of sleeping in? We won’t know for sure, but we do know that Harry made a very sweet public gesture Sunday in honour of the Duchess of Sussex’s 38th birthday. He did as many adoring partners do, and posted on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife,” the post, which features a portrait of a radiant Meghan seated in a very regal-looking chair, is captioned. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H.” Awww. Ain’t love grand? Markle turned 38 Sunday, and shares a birthday with some other notable Leos, including another member of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born on Aug. 4, 1900, and lived to just shy of 202 years, passing on March 30, 2002.

Ian Waldie / Reuters The Queen Mother, left, celebrates her 100th birthday with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2000.

Meghan also shares a birthday with the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, who turned 58 on Sunday. Other fellow famous American birthday twins include jazz great Louis Armstrong, who died at age 69 in 1971, actors Billy Bob Thornton, Daniel Dae-Kim, and actual twins (and also actors) Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

The White House via Getty Images Who could forget the fateful encounter between Barack Obama and a wee, robed Prince George on April 22, 2016. Good times.

Meghan’s famous family, friends and admirers also chimed in to wish her many happy returns. Her brother and sister-in-law, Kate and William, posted on their Instagram:

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” The Royal Family’s Instagram, where the Queen often posts messages, posted and tagged the SussexRoyal account (’cause the Queen is hip like that):

And some of the notable names she worked with on the Vogue UK September Issue wished her all the best on Harry’s Instagram post, including Vogue UK Editor-In-Chief, Edward Enninful and actor Jameela Jamil, who is featured on the cover of changemakers, which Meghan curated as guest editor. Meghan has had a whirlwind year, with a royal tour to Australia and New Zealand and loads of royal engagements. And of course, there’s that guest editorship at Vogue we mentioned. But likely her most cherished memories are those with her baby son, Archie, who was born in May of this year. So, we’ll just imagine that Meghan and her little family are celebrating in the ways birthdays are often done best - with a little cake, a lot of laughs, and loads of cuddles to last the whole day long.