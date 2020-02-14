Between the bombshell announcements and letters from lawyers, it feels like it’s been ages since we heard from Meghan Markle directly.

Thanks to a throwback clip from British Vogue, royal watchers have been treated to never-before-seen footage of the Duchess of Sussex, having a down-to-earth chat about her role as British Vogue’s first guest editor.

Filmed a month before the ground-breaking September issue dropped, Meghan was full of surprises: she caught editor-in-chief Edward Enninful off-guard with silly hats and floored the issue’s cover stars when she called them to do the big reveal.

Watch the video above to see what shenanigans Meghan got up to and hear her ethos about the Vogue issue.