After news broke that Buckingham Palace is investigating accusations that Meghan Markle bullied royal staff, many Twitter users are turning their attention to Prince Andrew.

Meghan denied the claims, calling them the “latest attack on her character” in a statement on Wednesday. Many on Twitter couldn’t agree more and didn’t hesitate to point out what appeared to be a double standard: While Meghan will be scrutinized over the accusations, the many sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew have been overlooked by the Royal Family.

Let me get this straight! So Buckingham Palace is investigating a bullying allegation against meghan, but not the alleged sex abuse allegation by Prince Andrew victims! Did I get that right? — queenbe. Carnival Of So-Called Experts (@queenbhuie) March 3, 2021

The Royal Family has never publicly investigated Prince Andrew’s friendship with the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, whom he got to know in 1999 and stayed in contact with, after Epstein became a convicted sex offender.

Prince Andrew, whose mother is the Queen, said he didn’t regret his ties to Epstein in a 2019 interview. Time Magazine quoted him as saying, “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful.”

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party on Feb. 12, 2000.

He stepped away from his royal duties shortly after and disavowed Epstein’s crimes, but Prince Andrew’s own sexual assault allegations have not been forgotten by the public.

People have taken to social media to express frustration and confusion over how differently the two royals are being treated:

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace did not investigate Prince Andrew's ties to a convicted sex trafficker and allegations of his own sexual abuse. https://t.co/m943Z7EOEJ — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) March 3, 2021

Prince. Andrew. Is. Right. There. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 3, 2021

all together now ... BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRINCE ANDREW BUT PRI — Stella Duffy (@stellduffy) March 4, 2021

Some took the opportunity to criticize the media’s role, given how much fodder there is to report on Prince Andrew:

The British Media When you mention Prince Andrew... pic.twitter.com/ZkNBYc9i9S — Part of the Rebel Alliance and a Traitor (@HerRoyalDykness) March 3, 2021

“How outrageous that it’s been a year since Prince Andrew publicly promised to cooperate with law enforcement ... it is never too late to do the right thing,” lawyer Lisa Bloom told the Independent last November.

Sorry media, I'm not going to take a single story about Meghan Markle seriously until Prince Andrew is drop kicked into the sun. — Tasha Suri (@tashadrinkstea) March 3, 2021

Imagine for a moment if we lived in a world where the media scrutinised Prince Andrew as much as they do Meghan Markle — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) March 3, 2021

All this is to say, a growing number of people are asking why Buckingham Palace can’t take the investigative energy directed at Meghan ― which many believe is a pre-emptive strategy to discredit her on this Sunday’s Oprah special ― and redirect it at Prince Andrew instead.

Now do Prince Andrew. 🔥 https://t.co/oCKFu0pqiG — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 4, 2021

Royal watchers may hear Meghan’s side of the story during the two-hour interview, airing on Global for Canadian viewers this weekend.