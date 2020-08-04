Frank Gunn/ CP Liberal MP Michael Levitt is shown at Centennial College Downsview Aerospace Campus in Toronto on November 21, 2016. Michael Levitt is resigning as the Liberal MP for the Toronto-area riding of York Centre as of Sept. 1.

Liberal MP Michael Levitt is stepping down less than a year after he was re-elected in his Toronto riding. Levitt made the announcement online Tuesday, saying he has told the Speaker of the House of Commons that he will give up his York Centre seat on Sept. 1. He is set to become president and CEO of the Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism and racism.

Today I informed the Speaker that Sept. 1 will be my last day as MP for York Centre.



It's been a true privilege to represent the community I love, and to help build a better Canada — together.



My note to constituents: https://t.co/UaPERbCS8Apic.twitter.com/DRbmEVN6Rs — Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) August 4, 2020

In a statement posted on Facebook, Levitt said serving in political life can be “incredibly intense” and often “all-encompassing.” Levitt, who is married with two children, said the last five months of the COVID-19 pandemic have given a “clearer sense” of what his serving as a member of Parliament has meant for his family. “It hasn’t been without consequence to those I love most, and while it is an incredible privilege to serve the people of York Centre, I know deep down that now is the time for me to put family first and come back home, both physically and mentally,” he said. Levitt was first elected in 2015, taking back a once reliably Liberal Toronto riding that was won by the Conservatives four years earlier. He won handily again last October. He said he looked forward to continuing the work he’s done over the past five years to fight anti-Semitism and promote human rights, “including bringing a renewed focus to the issue of systemic racism in Canada and how we can work together to address it.” Levitt noted he co-sponsored a bill, alongside Conservative Sen. Linda Frum, to recognize May as Jewish heritage month. The legislation cleared the House in 2018 with unanimous support. Frum took to Twitter Tuesday to laud Levitt as “the model of a caring, ethical, devoted MP who easily made friends across party lines.”