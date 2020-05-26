Military Says It Found Disturbing Conditions In Ontario Care Homes

TORONTO — Soldiers deployed to five Ontario long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks found disturbingly bad conditions, provincial officials said Tuesday.
The observations date back to early May, during the military’s first two weeks of deployment to Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces found shocking problems with the level of care provided, inadequate staffing and a lack of infection control, government officials said at a background briefing Tuesday. More extensive details will be released in a report later in the day.
Four of the homes are privately owned and one is run by a not-for-profit, the officials said.
The military did not go into the homes with a mandate to write a report, officials said, but the federal government brought the issues to Ontario’s attention.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the allegations in the report “deeply disturbing.”
“There are things in there that are extremely troubling and we need to take action,” Trudeau said in Ottawa Tuesday morning.
Speaking in French, he added that he was shocked and angry when he saw the report.
“On reading the deeply disturbing report I had obviously had a range of emotions, of anger, of sadness, of frustration, of grief. It is extremely troubling and as I have said from the very beginning of this, we need to do a better job of supporting our seniors in long-term care right across the country, through this pandemic and beyond.”
