Neil Young Torches Trump By Calling Him 'A Disgrace To My Country'

Canadian-born rock icon Neil Young slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, threw his support behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and warned Republicans they were being lied to.

Young, a newly minted U.S. citizen, described Trump as “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter posted on his website. He called out Trump for his “unforgivable” attacks on the environment and U.S. allies, then unfavourably compared him to former U.S. president Barack Obama ― not just as a leader, but as a person.

“Our first black president was a better man than you are,” Young wrote.

That’s a famous sore spot for Trump, who is obsessive about his predecessor. Prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Trump was a leader of the racist “birther” movement that falsely claimed Obama was not a natural-born citizen. Since becoming president, Trump has continued to attack Obama and attempted to compare his presidency to the Obama administration. But Young said any success Trump could claim about the economy was “what you inherited almost 4 years ago.”