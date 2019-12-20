January is a time to start afresh, to develop and work on good habits and healthy living. It’s also, in many ways, a miserable month. It’s cold and dark and you don’t have the holidays left to look forward to anymore, just a few more months of cold darkness.

Whether you plan to embrace new resolutions or hole up inside until spring, you can enjoy the best that streaming services have to offer. Here’s what coming and going from Netflix Canada in January 2020 — and as you enjoy, remember that the month will, eventually, end.

January 1

“Ghost Stories”

From the directors of “Bombay Talkies” and “Lust Stories” come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

“Messiah”

When a CIA officer uncovers information about a man gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he’s performing miracles, she must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.

John Golden Britt / Netflix "Messiah."

“Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor”

This documentary series follows a prosecutor who investigated the biggest attack against a Jewish community outside Israel since the Second World War ― and met a violent and mysterious death.

“Spinning Out”

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

“The Circle”

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself ― or someone else altogether?

“American Graffiti”

A couple of high school grads spend one final night cruising the strip with their buddies before they go off to college.

“Curious George”

The Man in the Yellow Hat is an oddball museum employee who looks after his pet monkey, an inquisitive and wonderful creature whose enthusiasm often gets the best of him.

Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix "Spinning Out."

“Definitely, Maybe”

A political consultant tries to explain his impending divorce and past relationships to his 11-year-old daughter.

“Drugs, Inc.” Season 6

The documentary series explores in depth how drugs are sold, processed, and understood in contemporary society.

“Line of Duty” Season 5

DS Steve Arnott is transferred to the police anti-corruption unit after the death of a man in a mistaken shooting during a counter-terrorist operation.

“Mamma Mia!”

A bride-to-be tries to figure out which of three men is her real father, in this movie told through the music of ABBA.

“Manhattan Murder Mystery”

A middle-aged couple suspects foul play when their neighbour’s wife suddenly drops dead.

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Young hero Thomas embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as “The Flare.”

“Saint Seiya” Seasons 4-5

A group a young warriors, each in possession of a “cloth” guarded by a different constellation, must protect the goddess Athena as she attempts to keep the Earth from being destroyed by evil forces.

“The 15:17 to Paris”

A group of Americans discover a terrorist plot on a Paris-bound train.

“The Imitation Game”

During the Second World War the English mathematical genius Alan Turing tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians.

“The Post”

A cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government.

“Vikings” Seasons 1-2

A Viking warrior yearns to explore — and raid — the distant shores across the ocean.

Netflix "Sex, Explained."

January 2

“Sex, Explained: Limited Series”

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative documentary series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe

Thieves of the Wood

In this historical drama series, infamous Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte becomes a local hero during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

January 3

“All the Freckles in the World”

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

Alejandro Lopez Pineda / Netflix "All the Freckles in the World."

“Gotham” Season 5

The fifth season of the show, about what happens in Gotham before Batman’s rise, involves characters like Bane, Mad Hatter and a young Bruce Wayne.

January 4

“Game Night”

A group of friends who meet regularly for game nights find themselves entangled in a real-life mystery when the shady brother of one of them is seemingly kidnapped by dangerous gangsters.

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.

January 7

“Rust Valley Restorers” Season 1

A restoration reality show in B.C.’s Rust Valley, one of the most unique car communities in the world.

January 8

“Cheer”

The documentary series follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves.

January 10

“AJ and the Queen”

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix "AJ and the Queen."

“Giri / Haji”

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

“Harvey Girls Forever!” Season 4

A robot band, a pirate adventure ... and a run-in with a friendly ghost? Just another season on Harvey Street, where every day’s out of the ordinary.

“The Inbestigators” Season 2

Who? When? Where? These school-age sleuths ask smart questions ― and they always solve the case! When crime strikes, call the Inbestigators.

“Medical Police”

Two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Netflix "Medical Police."

“Scissor Seven”

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

“Titans” Season 2

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren’t the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

“Until Dawn”

France’s funniest comics carry out ghastly tasks as they try to outlast ― and outwit ― one another while overnighting in famously haunted locations.

January 13

“The Healing Powers of Dude”

When an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder has to start middle school, he finds strength in a lovable comfort mutt named Dude.

January 14

“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

January 15

“Grace and Frankie” Season 6

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for Season 6.

Ali Goldstein / Netflix "Grace and Frankie."

“Quien a hierro mata”

A cartel boss is released from prison and put in the care of nurse Mario (Luis Tosar), who questions his duty and reconnects with his traumatic past.

January 16

“NiNoKuni”

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

January 17

“Ares”

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realizes the secret student society they’ve just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

“Hip-Hop Evolution” Season 4

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

“Sex Education” Season 2

Late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak.

Netflix "Sex Education."

“Tiny House Nation” Volume 2

Renovation experts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin travel across the U.S. to help design and construct tiny dream homes in spaces under 500 square feet.

“Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace”

Grace’s new husband ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity. Shuttered in a cell awaiting trial for his murder, her only hope for vindication lies with a public defender who has never tried a case.

Charles Bergmann / Netflix "Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace."

“Vivir dos veces”

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

“Wer kann, der kann!”

“Nailed It!” takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

January 20

“Family Reunion, Part 2”

This sitcom about a Seattle family who must readjust to simple living in Georgia returns for its second season.

“Good Time”

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld to get his brother Nick out of jail.

January 21

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty”

Southern-born comedian Feimster’s comedy special touches on her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion; her family’s complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

“God’s Own Country”

Young farmer Johnny Saxby numbs his daily frustrations with binge drinking and casual sex, until the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker for lambing season ignites an intense relationship that sets Johnny on a new path.

“Word Party” Season 4

Cue the music: It’s time for a party! Join animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and their new friend, Tilly, for more learning and language fun.

January 22

“Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak”

The six-episode docuseries explores the ways influenza evolves and how prepared humans are ― or aren’t ― for the next devastating global outbreak.

Netflix "Pandemic."

January 23

“The Ghost Bride”

In 1890s Malacca, a young woman finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a murder mystery connected to the deceased son of a wealthy family.

“October Faction”

Monster hunters Fred (J.C. Mackenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart), are forced to live in a town trapped in the past. From the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

“The Queen”

After the death of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II struggles with her reaction to a sequence of events nobody could have predicted.

“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1, Part 2”

Hard work and training have paid off for Seiya, who is now one of Athena’s Saints. But it doesn’t end here. What new adventures await the heroes of this epic saga in Part II?

January 24

“A Sun”

A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3”

Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. With an assist from her mortal friends, Sabrina makes it her mission to free Nicholas from eternal damnation.

Diyah Pera / Netflix "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

“The Ranch: The Final Season”

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

“Rise of Empires: Ottoman”

With a mix of scripted and documentary elements, this series examines the history of the Ottoman Empire.

“You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)”

This thriller follows a nurse who’s rebuilding her life, an ex-cop turned hit man, a photographer obsessed with death, a corrupt politician and a group of idealist friends ― all linked by darkness and danger.

January 25

“Captain America: The First Avenger”

Steve Rogers, a rejected military soldier, transforms into Captain America. But he finds that being a hero comes at a price, as he attempts to take down a war monger and a terrorist organization.

January 26

“Vir Das: For India”

Vir Das takes his audience on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.

January 28

“Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo”

A new stand-up special from Mexican comedian Alex Fernández.

“Legend”

A young man must stop the Lord of Darkness from both destroying daylight and marrying the woman he loves.

January 29

“Frères Ennemis”

A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same neighborhood reluctantly join forces to solve a murder.

“Next In Fashion”

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. The series is hosted by Tan France of “Queer Eye” and designer and model Alexa Chung.

Lara Solanki / Netflix "Next in Fashion."

“Night on Earth”

From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth II,” “Life” and “Blue Planet,” this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

“Omniscient”

In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system, and investigates why.

January 30

“Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey”

To find love, seven strangers leave Japan and embark on a journey through the continent of Africa together. Challenges, adventure and romance await!

“The Stranger”

Secrets, violence and a conspiracy send family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

January 31

“37 Seconds”

A young woman with cerebral palsy is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a successful manga artist.

“Bojack Horseman” Season 6, Part 2

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

Netflix "Bojack Horseman."

“Diablero” Season 2

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who’s left to save humanity? Diablero returns for Season 2.

“I Am a Killer” Season 2

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

“Luna Nera”

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

“Ragnarok”

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok ― unless someone intervenes in time.

“Star Trek Beyond”

The crew of the USS Enterprise explores the furthest reaches of uncharted space, where they encounter a new ruthless enemy who puts them, and everything the Federation stands for, to the test.

“Uncut Gems”

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweller risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

Netflix "Uncut Gems"

And here’s what’s leaving

January 15

“Helix” Seasons 1-2

January 17

“Short Term 12”

January 31

“Horrible Bosses”

“Little Women”

“Spartacus: Blood and Sand”

“Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”

“Spartacus: Vengeance”

“Spartacus: War of the Damned”