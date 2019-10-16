Paul Chiasson/CP Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and former U.S. president Barack Obama walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill on June 29, 2016.

Former United States president Barack Obama has endorsed the re-election bid of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Obama made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, touting Trudeau as a “hard-working, effective leader” who takes on big issues like climate change. “The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.”

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Obama served as U.S. president from 2009 until January 2017. Canada was the first nation Obama visited as president in February 2009, and polls have long suggested he remains popular in this country. Obama invited Trudeau to a state dinner at the White House in 2016, the first time a prime minister had been so honoured in 19 years. In June 2016, nearing the end of his presidency, Obama also addressed the House of Commons. Trudeau introduced him that day with a joke about their budding “bromance.” Watch: Barack Obama champions tolerance in speech to House of Commons