Families Of Ontario High Schoolers Now Eligible For $200 Payments

Ontario’s education minister says the Progressive Conservatives will pay $200 to the parents of high school students early next year, extending a financial boost it initially offered only to the parents of elementary and middle schoolers.

Stephen Lecce offered the payment at a news conference on Tuesday, a day after Premier Doug Ford ordered a province-wide shutdown that includes keeping classrooms shuttered for longer than usual in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for the assistance will be accepted between Jan. 11 and Feb. 8, he said.

“We are taking a one-time, proactive, preventive intervention at the front end of the school year — following the holidays, following New Year’s Eve and Christmas and all that — to protect the incredible progress we’ve made in our schools,” he said.

Students in the province’s elementary schools will get an extra week at home, while high schoolers will learn remotely until a return to class on Jan. 25. Those in northern areas where COVID-19 is less prevalent will return earlier.

While Lecce argues that Ontario’s schools have not proven to be major sources of COVID-19 transmission, critics suggest asymptomatic younger people could well be spreading the virus undetected. Twenty per cent of Ontario schools had positive cases when classes broke for the holidays.

