'There's No Empathy': Protests Flash Across Ontario Against Legal Aid Cuts

Kevin Greer says there’s no way he’ll be able to pay back the more than $10,000 the Ontario government says he owes.

The 61-year-old has lived on social assistance since he developed severe osteoarthritis in his ankles, knees and shoulders and had to shut down his solar energy business. Greer lives on the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation, which is about 20 km from Sudbury, Ont., in a house he built himself with no potable water and no computer.

The Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), the provincial program that provides income to Ontarians who can’t work because of a disability, says he has to pay back thousands of dollars because they made an error and sent him too much money. For two years, he’s been trying to appeal the decision with the help of free legal advice from the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic.

“That weighs on my shoulders, on my mind, having that hang over my head ... If they take money from me, that’ll only put me in a worse position,” he told HuffPost Canada.

“When you’re in that position and you’re fighting to survive, your last worry should be that you owe money to the government for a government mistake.”