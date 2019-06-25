Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks as former attorney general Caroline Mulroney looks on during an announcement at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Aug. 9, 2018.

“They were hired to be the future of the clinic, so it’s really unfortunate to lose these people,” McKinnon said.

The clinic’s collective agreement states layoffs have to hit employees with the least seniority first, so the four most recent hires will lose their jobs.

Injured Workers Community (IWC) Legal Clinic is laying off one staff lawyer and three community legal workers, director John McKinnon told HuffPost Canada Tuesday.

TORONTO — A legal clinic that serves workers injured on the job is laying off 40 per cent of its staff in the wake of cuts to legal aid made by Ontario’s government.

“It’s just gut-wrenching to think about how we’re going to continue to serve the injured workers’ community.”

Terminating four staff members will still not save enough money to satisfy the budget cuts, McKinnon said.

“If these cuts are not reversed, in a few months the clinic will be forced to choose between paying the remaining staff or paying the bills to keep the lights on and the doors open.”

The clinic’s $1.2-million budget is being cut by $264,000. Even if lawyers worked on the sidewalk out of their briefcases, they wouldn’t be able to save that kind of money without laying off staff, McKinnon told HuffPost last week.

IWC advocates on behalf of workers who get injured on the job and represents workers during appeals with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

Many of the workers McKinnon’s staff helps have been hurt and denied benefits, and are homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless, he said.

“By the time they reach our office … they are in dire economic circumstances.”

Many develop depression or other mental health issues as a result, he said.

On Monday night, the clinic’s board passed a motion to move forward with the terminations. The board will also look for “all possible” ways to reduce the clinic’s operating budget, appeal Legal Aid Ontario’s decision to slash the clinic’s budget and ask for a meeting with the province’s new attorney general, Doug Downey.