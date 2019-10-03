TORONTO — If 55,000 education workers walk off the job Monday, some Ontario schools will be closed.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions gave notice Wednesday that it would escalate job action to a full-on strike if a deal is not secured. CUPE workers had been doing work-to-rule since earlier this week.
Negotiations wstart again Friday, so it is still possible that a strike will be avoided.
CUPE represents workers like custodians, education assistants, early childhood educators and librarians at Ontario’s schools. It represents different groups of workers at different school boards, and at some school boards, CUPE doesn’t represent any workers.
School boards are currently deciding what will happen Monday.
These English school boards have said their schools will definitely close if CUPE workers strike:
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board
- Lambton Kent District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Peel District School Board
- Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board
- St. Clair Catholic District School Board
- Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Toronto District School Board
- Waterloo Catholic District School Board
- Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board
- York Catholic District School Board
- York Region District School Board
These boards have said closures are possible:
- Durham Catholic District School Board
- Durham District School Board
- Halton Catholic District School Board
- Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
- London District Catholic School Board
- Near North District School Board
- Northwest Catholic District School Board
- Rainy River District School Board
- Simcoe County District School Board
- Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
- Thames Valley District School Board
- Trillium Lakelands District School Boards
- Upper Canada District School Board
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
