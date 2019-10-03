Tijana Martin/Canadian Press A crowd gathers at Queen's Park to protest the provincial government's changes to education during the Rally for Education in Toronto on April 6, 2019.

TORONTO — If 55,000 education workers walk off the job Monday, some Ontario schools will be closed.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions gave notice Wednesday that it would escalate job action to a full-on strike if a deal is not secured. CUPE workers had been doing work-to-rule since earlier this week.

Negotiations wstart again Friday, so it is still possible that a strike will be avoided.

CUPE represents workers like custodians, education assistants, early childhood educators and librarians at Ontario’s schools. It represents different groups of workers at different school boards, and at some school boards, CUPE doesn’t represent any workers.

School boards are currently deciding what will happen Monday.

These English school boards have said their schools will definitely close if CUPE workers strike:

These boards have said closures are possible:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

