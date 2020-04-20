Ontario On Track For Its COVID-19 'Best Case Scenario'

Cole Burston/Getty Images Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe listens during a press briefing on the coronavirus at Queen's Park on Jan. 27, 2020 in Toronto.

The trajectory of Ontario’s COVID-19 infections now has two distinct paths.

It appears to have peaked and is under control in the general community, health authorities said Monday. But the number of new infections is still growing in long-term care homes, homeless shelters and other institutions.

“We’ve been very successful — you’ve been very successful — in helping us to control the spread,” Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, told a press conference in Toronto.

Even so, Ontario’s state of emergency will need to remain in place until at least May 12. That means non-essential businesses will stay closed and gatherings of more than five people will continue to be banned.

“We are not done. We have more to do,” Anderson said.

The province now expects to see fewer than 20,000 total cases of COVID-19. That number is far below the Ontario government’s previous projection, which anticipated 80,000 total cases and 1,600 deaths based on the number that had been diagnosed in March.

Ontario’s pandemic curve is following the “best case scenario” that had been laid out about two weeks ago.

That’s good news for a number of reasons, Anderson said.

“Our public health measures are working. And we need them to keep them working,” he said.

“The second part of that story is we can use that additional capacity to help in other parts of society or other parts of our system.”

Ontario can now reallocate some resources from its hospitals to help long-term care homes, he said. And the government is starting to look at putting elective procedures, all of which were suspended in mid-March, back on the schedule.

There is no magic “off” button on physical distancing, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, stressed Monday.

“It will be very gradual and we will have to measure the impact of each change as we make it … Because once we lift it, it will be very hard to go back.”

The government is hoping to avoid a second wave of infections by lifting the extreme public health measures — which have seen all non-essential businesses close for weeks — carefully and slowly, she said.