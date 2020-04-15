HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amid the cloud of worrisome news we receive daily, there is a silver lining. In fact, the clouds are lined with so much silver, it’s downright inspirational. People around the world are coming together in acts of kindness, big or small, to help each other weather the storm.

Companies are also doing their part, whether it’s by pivoting their business models, such as distilleries producing hand sanitizer, or by donating sizable amounts of goods or sales proceeds to organizations assisting in relief efforts for those affected by coronavirus.

To highlight these efforts, we’ve rounded up a list of retailers who are giving back. If you’re in the mood for some online shopping and want your purchases to benefit the greater good, check out our top picks below.

Everlane

Everlane The 100% Human Woman Unisex French Terry Sweatshirt in Large Print by Everlane

Everlane is donating all the proceeds from their 100% Human Collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Declare your compassion with these gorgeous minimalist closet essentials, all of which are on sale.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Slouchy Long Sleeve Tee by Treasure & Bond

Nordstrom has teamed up with one of their partners, Kaas Tailored, to have members sew more than 100,000 masks, which will be sanitized, and then distributed to Providence Health & Services.

This stylish long sleeve is comfortable enough to wear at home all day, while still looking presentable for your Zoom meetings.

Zappos

Zappos FuelCore NERGIZE by New Balance

Zappos are participating in the “Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative which will aid donation efforts to healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19. Zappos are also providing meals to the elderly and most vulnerable, and donating to food banks.

Treat yourself with a brand new pair of elegant sneakers for those at-home workouts, or for your next grocery expedition.

Backcountry

Backcountry Cate Cut Out Boot by Sorel

Backcountry is donating 9,000 masks to the NYC Department of Homeless Services. You can also contribute to their donations, providing more masks for the homeless and for frontline workers.

This versatile boot can be worn year-round. It’s stylish, comfortable, and waterproof... a win-win-win.

Fanatics

Fanatics Toronto Raptors Starter Women's Competition Satin Full-Snap Jacket

Fanatics have suspended production on jerseys and are instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks for hospitals.

The season might be suspended, but that’s no excuse to stop showing support for the reigning NBA champs. Show your love for the Toronto Raptors by wearing this stylish jacket all day, every day.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 30L Pack by Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is pivoting production to manufacture 20,000 surgical masks which will be distributed to hospitals.

The best thing about stowaway backpacks is just how versatile they are. Whether you’re taking it camping or to the supermarket, this backpack will feel at home in the city and in the mountains (it also fits a whole lot of stuff).

Casetify

Casetify UV Sanitizer by Casetify

Casetify is donating all proceeds from their UV sanitizer to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Our phones are probably the item we touch the most during the day, and that’s why it’s important that we sanitize it regularly. This case uses six Mercury-free UV lamps to kill 99% of germs on your device.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Everlyne Pink Cord Friendship Bracelet by Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is donating 50% of all proceeds from the Everlyne Bracelets to support the Feeding America® network of food banks, empowering children to live their brightest and healthiest lives by providing nutrition to those who face hunger while schools are closed.