It’s a Royal Family tradition, for the younger royals at least — a walk from country house in Sandringham to nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas service.

And this year, even younger royals were part of the proceedings, as Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, attended the church service for the first time. Little brother Prince Louis, 1, stayed at home.

Phil Noble / Reuters Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave the St Mary Magdalene's church on December 25, 2019.

They were flanked by their grandfather, Prince Charles, who had also attended an earlier service with his brother, Prince Andrew, who has recently “stepped back” from his royal duties.

Prince Philip, 98, who had been in the hospital for a “pre-existing condition” just last week, was discharged in time for Christmas, but stayed home for the service.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images The Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2019.

Following the church service, the Cambridges headed over to the crowd and greeted well-wishers, where they received presents and waved to onlookers.

Phil Noble / Reuters Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George greet people as they leave the St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on Dec. 25, 2019.

That is, except for one fan, who got a full-fledged hug from Princess Charlotte after giving her an inflatable pink flamingo.

Phil Noble / Reuters Princess Charlotte hugs a well-wisher after being given a gift following the royal Christmas service on Dec. 25, 2019.

Prince George & Princess Charlotte attend for the first time the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. #royal #PrinceGeorge #princesscharlotte #ChristmasDay pic.twitter.com/DEhTDNVs1G — Mark Cuthbert (@markacuthbert) December 25, 2019

The Cambridges also opted to release a new photo of their family today, in a photograph taken by the duchess of her husband and their three kids, looking sweet, a little sweaty and very much at ease with their dad.

The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters An undated photo issued by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George taken in Norfolk earlier this year by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, obtained on Dec. 25, 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as well as their son Archie, were not at the service, or even in the country — they opted to spend their Christmas holidays in Canada, reportedly alongside Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

But they too released their family photograph over the holidays, depicting a relaxed scene with Archie stealing the show:

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The Queen also released her Christmas Day speech, and praised the people who are fighting climate change and spoke of people coming together “in the spirit of friendship and reconciliation.”

With files from the Associated Press