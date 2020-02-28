The Duke of Sussex is tying up loose ends in style.

Before he and Meghan Markle officially retreat from their royal duties on March 31, shutting down their Buckingham Palace office and dropping those grand HRH titles, there are a few Ts left to be crossed — including Prince Harry’s meeting with a global rock star in the Beatles’ former recording studio.

And what better way to end a chapter than with a song? On Friday, Harry was shuttled to Abbey Road Studios in London, where he met with Jon Bon Jovi to record a special version of a very special song.

But the pair wasn’t alone. They were also joined by members of the Invictus Games Choir, a music group of 12 wounded, injured, or sick servicemen and women from the U.K. Armed Forces.

It was fitting that the song they recorded would be 2019’s “Unbroken,” which Bon Jovi wrote as a tribute to veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and, presumably, his parents, who both served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The song was initially written for the documentary “To Be Of Service,” which focuses on how service dogs help veterans manage PTSD.

Instagram, of course, caught the best parts of the whole rendezvous. In one video shared to the @sussexroyal account, Bon Jovi and Prince Harry are huddled together behind a mic at the studio, and we can hear some crucial advice being shared.

“Alright, it’s gonna be really easy,” Bon Jovi assures his partner. “Just pretend you’re singing in your bedroom.” (Probably easier said than done … the video cuts out just as the pair are about to belt out the first note.)

There’s also a trailer for the whole thing, in which the Invictus Games Choir — each member sports a black “Unbroken” T-shirt — can be seen singing as Prince Harry and Bon Jovi watch, in awe.

As if it wasn’t enough of a flex to record a song with Bon Jovi in a room where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums, Prince Harry also joined the rock star and two members of the Invictus Games Choir to recreate the indelible album cover for “Abbey Road,” from 1969.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry, Bon Jovi, and two members of the Invictus Games Choir recreate The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Bon Jovi pose with the Invictus Games Choir.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games back in 2014, as an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel to compete in sports like wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

The idea sprang from Harry’s visit to the Warrior Games in the U.S. in 2013, after which he was so inspired that he “stole” the idea and smuggled it back to the U.K.

“He saw how the power of sport could help physically, psychologically and socially those suffering from injuries and illness,” the Invictus Games website reads. The fifth games will be held in The Hague in May of this year.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince Harry at the launch of Team U.K. for this year's Invictus Games, which will be held in The Hague.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Look how much fun they're having!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have five appearances left before they cease to be senior royals. On the agenda: the Endeavour Fund Awards, the opening of a motorsport museum, a benefit concert, International Women’s Day, and Commonwealth Day.

Plus, the newly-recorded version of “Unbroken” is set to be released sometime in March. But it doesn’t look like Bon Jovi’s council — “Just pretend you’re singing in your bedroom!” — worked out in the end. The Duke, according to the @sussexroyal Instagram post, was, “unable to sing.”

Still: what a way to go out with a bang.