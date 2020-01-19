Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images "It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," Harry said in a speech on Sunday night.

Prince Harry shed some light on his recent decision to step back from royal life in a speech at a charity dinner on Sunday.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share — not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry,” he said during a fundraiser for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded that helps young people living with HIV in southern Africa.

He said he felt sadness at the abrupt ending of his royal life, and regret that he couldn’t keep his military associations. Harry underlined the fact that the decision was the right one for his family, and shot down the tabloid murmurings that his wife, Meghan Markle, manipulated him into anything.

“You’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the woman I fell in love with.”

When he and Meghan got married, they looked forward to serving the Queen and carrying out their royal roles, he said.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

“What I want to make clear is is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

A video of the speech, which doesn’t appear to be professionally shot, was posted to the couple’s Instagram.

This is a developing story.