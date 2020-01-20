Like Archie, Young Prince Harry Also Thought Snow Was 'Bloody Brilliant'

There might not be anything quite as pure and affirming as seeing a baby experience joy in something they’re experiencing for the very first time.

In a surprisingly personal speech for his charity Sentebale on Sunday night, Prince Harry mentioned everyone’s favourite honorary Canadian — his eight-month-old son, Archie. He told the crowd that Archie, who’s been in Canada since before the Christmas holidays, “saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!”

This is where we feel we need to add a caveat, for the highly unlikely possibility that Archie might read this one day. Winter is not always great. Sometimes it’s far too cold to go outside. Sometimes it’s slushy and gray. Sometimes, if you live in Newfoundland, your bathtub becomes an important part of your snow-clearing process.

But sometimes, if it’s sunny enough to (slightly) offset the cold, the snow can be a lot of fun.

And who better to show Archie the joy of winter than his dad, Prince Harry. Despite growing up the U.K., where snow is more of a abstract idea than a daily reality, we have visual proof that Harry had a pretty great time in the snow himself.

Princess Diana took her sons on a few different ski trips to Lech, a mountain village in Austria, where Harry, too, got a taste of how much fun the winter can be.

Here’s Harry looking apprehensive, a natural reaction for a new skiier.

Tim Graham via Getty Images

Because the truth is, sometimes — often, even! — this happens.

Tim Graham via Getty Images

This face is likely a combination of, “Look, I’m getting it!” and confused, panicked, “Help me!”

Martin Keene - PA Images via Getty Images

See how much happier he looks after deciding to go sledding, instead?

Julian Parker via Getty Images

Good choice, Harry.

Julian Parker via Getty Images

Another time, though, he had better luck skiing ...

Tim Graham via Getty Images

And as he grew up, he looked more at ease.

Tim Graham via Getty Images

He and his dad, Prince Charles, tried out short skis.

PA Images via Getty Images

On several occasions he admirably displayed that he was not afraid of the chairlift, unlike (ahem) some of us.

Tim Graham via Getty Images

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images

He gleefully pulled his dad on a sled ...

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images

Which he clearly enjoyed himself, as well.

Julian Parker via Getty Images

Best of all, he once posed with his mom and older brother Prince William for this glam, sunglassed shot. If the Royal Family became a cold climate disco-inspired family band, this would make a great album cover.

Julian Parker via Getty Images

So if he’s anything like his dad, it looks like Archie might grow up to enjoy winter sports. But will wee Archie grow up with a Canadian accent? And, even more importantly — which Canadian hockey team will he support?

