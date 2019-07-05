Most of us would be compelled to share a photo on social media if we met a Nobel Prize recipient like human rights activist Malala Yousafzai.

But things went sideways for Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge after he shared his photo-op with Yousafzai on Twitter. The pair were in France, where they discussed “access to education and international development,” according to Roberge.

Social media was quick to highlight the minister’s “shameful hypocrisy,” less than two weeks after his CAQ government adopted Bill 21 in Quebec. The law bans public sector employees in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols at work.