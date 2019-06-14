The Top 5 Moments From The Toronto Raptors’ Historic Playoff Run

The Toronto Raptors made history, becoming the first Canadian NBA team ever to win an NBA championship. Their awe-inspiring playoff run has resulted in celebration across the country, as chants of “We The North” echoes from St. John’s to Victoria.

Following what was truly an epic Game 5 win we looked back at the top five moments of a historic championship run.

5. The King in the North

Fred VanVleet quietly made himself a key part of both the Raptors’ offence and defence — possibly inspired by his newborn son? He held on tight, guarding Steph Curry throughout the series. But one of his greatest moments came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

VanVleet took an elbow to the face from Warriors player Shaun Lingstone late in the game. The result? Stitches and a knocked-out tooth (don’t worry, Drake can help with the last one.)

But also, the elbow heard around the world gave us a series of iconic memes featuring VanVleet as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

And like the fallen Snow, VanVleet rose again, roaring back for the rest of Game 4 and returning for Game 5 with a vengeance.

Nothing but respect for my “king of the North.”