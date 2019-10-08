Just because you’re asked a question doesn’t mean you always have to answer it.

That was the case for Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet when faced with a question from far-right Rebel Media following Monday night’s federal leaders’ debate.

When Rebel’s Keean Bexte took the mic to introduce himself, Blanchet immediately shut him down.

“I won’t answer Rebel News,” Blanchet said.

“I’ll keep asking the question because a judge said we could be here and ask questions,” Bexte said before asking Blanchet about Albertan separatism.

“My answer is that I won’t answer you,” Blanchet responded, before asking for another question from anyone else in French.

Far-right media in Canada

Ahead of the debate, a federal judge ruled that members of two controversial far-right outlets would be accredited to cover the debate as journalists. The judge decided that Rebel Media and the True North Centre for Public Policy had established that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if denied access to Monday’s debate and the French-language debate later this week.

