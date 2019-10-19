Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer waves to supporters at the end of his speech during a campaign rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Oct. 19, 2019.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer put a stop to supporters chanting “lock him up” about Justin Trudeau at one of the final major Conservative rallies of the campaign.

Scheer spoke to hundreds of supporters in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Saturday night. As part of his closing argument, the Conservative leader referenced his promise to call a judicial inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair if Tories form government.

The Tory leader said that the federal ethics commissioner had found Trudeau “guilty” of twice breaking ethics laws and that the prime minister “won’t let the RCMP investigate the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.”

“And that’s why when we form government I will hold a judicial inquiry into his scandal to get to the bottom of what he’s done,” Scheer told the crowd.

The remarks set off a brief chant of “lock him up,” a take on a refrain Donald Trump supporters made famous in the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

“Well… or, let’s… we’re going to get to the bottom of his scandal,” Scheer told the crowd. “We’re going to vote him out. Vote him out! Vote him out!”

The crowd appeared to take the Tory leader’s cue and obliged, briefly, in a “vote him out” chant.

Watch the moment in the CPAC video below, starting around the 53:00 mark: