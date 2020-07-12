Seniors Recreate Famous Album Covers To Cure Lockdown Boredom

It’s easy to get bored during a pandemic lockdown. But staff at a U.K. nursing home found a genius way to pass the time: enlist the seniors living there to re-create classic album covers.

The grandson of a resident at Sydmar Lodge Care Home in North London shared his grandmother’s “album cover” on Twitter on Saturday. Vera, 93, did a pitch-perfect recreation of Adele’s album “21”:

The entertainment manager in my nan's care home decided to recreate album covers with some of the residents.

This is my nan. pic.twitter.com/0e6bAzVW97 — Tim Frost (@TimFrost23) July 11, 2020

The idea is the brainchild of Robert Speker, the home’s activities co-ordinator.

Some of the other albums represented:

Elvis Presley’s self-titled debut

David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane”

Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

Madonna’s “True Blue”

Taylor Swift’s “1989”

Blink-182′s “Enema of the State”

The Clash’s “London Calling.”

What varied musical tastes! Check it out:

Staff got in on the action too, making use of some dramatic lighting to mimic Queen.

Tim Frost / Twitter Staff at Sydmar Lodge Care Home recreate a Queen album.

The Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey, B.C. embarked on a similar project this spring.

They recreated classic paintings after the home’s recreation manager Karen Schaefer came across the Getty Museum Challenge and thought the residents might enjoy imitating priceless art using household items.