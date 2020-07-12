Seniors Recreate Famous Album Covers To Cure Lockdown Boredom

It’s easy to get bored during a pandemic lockdown. But staff at a U.K. nursing home found a genius way to pass the time: enlist the seniors living there to re-create classic album covers.
The grandson of a resident at Sydmar Lodge Care Home in North London shared his grandmother’s “album cover” on Twitter on Saturday. Vera, 93, did a pitch-perfect recreation of Adele’s album “21”:
The idea is the brainchild of Robert Speker, the home’s activities co-ordinator.
Some of the other albums represented:
- Elvis Presley’s self-titled debut
- David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane”
- Michael Jackson’s “Bad”
- Madonna’s “True Blue”
- Taylor Swift’s “1989”
- Blink-182′s “Enema of the State”
- The Clash’s “London Calling.”
What varied musical tastes! Check it out:
Staff got in on the action too, making use of some dramatic lighting to mimic Queen.
The Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey, B.C. embarked on a similar project this spring.
They recreated classic paintings after the home’s recreation manager Karen Schaefer came across the Getty Museum Challenge and thought the residents might enjoy imitating priceless art using household items.
Seniors are facing a difficult time during the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 has devastated many long-term care homes, particularly in Canada. And restrictions meant that many seniors were unable to receive visits from their families for months.