Canadians left the 2020 Grammy Awards without any new trophies, but that didn’t stopped country superstar Shania Twain from being a highlight of the party.

But there was some good Canadian news: it appears the Shania Twain-Lizzo collaboration Twain has been teasing for months might be even more within reach than previously expected. And if not, she was sure hustling to manifest it.

Twain, who presented at the Grammys on Sunday, spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet about how she “jammed” with Lizzo last July at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, and said, “I wrote a song for us.”

Lizzo’s career has never been hotter, so it’s a good thing they have already bonded and started laying down the foundation for a potential duet.

The “Truth Hurts” singer went into the Grammys as the nominee leader with eight nominations, and left with three wins, including “Best Pop Solo Performance.” Her victories were seemingly prophesied by Twain, as she fangirled to Access Hollywood, saying, “She’s such an accomplished musician, you know she’s a flautist, right? I’m just very inspired by her energy and what she has to say, so yeah, she’s on my list [of dream collaborations] for sure.”

Twain rocked two outfits for the event, starting off with a black Christian Siriano corseted shorts number with a sheer ebony overlay and chest ruffle.

Soon after, she changed into a sparkly disco ball-like mock-neck long-sleeved dress designed by Montreal native Mikael D. The latter look was Twain’s presenting ensemble, and bore a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 Oscars dress.

Sartorial similarities aside, Twain’s co-presenter Bebe Rexha was quick to pay homage to the crossover superstar who came before her, using a play on words with a reference to one of Twain’s most popular album titles.

″‘The Woman in Me’ is super thrilled to stand on this Grammy stage with this woman who broke barriers for country and beyond,” said Rexha, prior to announcing the winners of the Country Duo or Group Performance category.

Backstage, Twain posed with winners Dan and Shay, and host Alicia Keys. She also got a quick snap in with Keith Urban on the red carpet, to commemorate her first Grammys appearance since 2000.

And Twain wasn’t the only Canadian to represent at the Grammys. Check out our favourite Canadian moments at the Grammys below.

Lilly Singh’s Skittles purse is the Grammys’ best accessory

Lizzo’s tiny Valentino purse was the most-discussed accessory at the 2019 American Music Awards back in November, but Lilly Singh’s Skittles handbag game ups the ante, and takes the “Taste the Rainbow” candy slogan to a new level.

The talk-show host’s asymmetrical chartreuse gown was enough of a showstopper for the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet, but she paired it with a transparent lucite “clutch full of Skittles,” as she called it in her Instagram stories.

Singh posted a handful of shots of her sugary purse on Instagram stories, and even shared some of the multi-coloured treats with the music press. And why not? We’re here for a farewell to undercover snacking!

The “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” host, who also co-hosted E!’s pre-show coverage alongside fellow Canadian stylist Brad Goreski, has a long-documented affinity for the candy.

She showed off her Skittles stockpile in her “73 Questions” with Vogue interview in 2018 and collaborated with the candy giant for a holiday gift exchange back in 2015.

Awards show snacking is not necessarily novel, but it’s rarely so overt. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan smuggled chocolate chip cookies in the pockets of her bubblegum pink Valentino gown at the 2019 Oscars. But kudos to Singh for her inventive accessorizing, which leads to delicious results.

Best maple leaf red carpet debuts

Jessie Reyez, who won the 2018 Breakthrough Artist of the Year trophy at the Juno Awards, appeared to be savouring every second of her Grammy red carpet experience.

The Toronto native represented Canada in her patriotic-coloured red lace Romona Keveza gown in a series of energetic poses, complete with several peace signs, and a few rock-on hand gestures.

Keveza is a Canadian designer, often specializing in bridal, who famously predicted that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would wear a boat neck gown for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Orville Peck is another Torontonian who made his debut at the Grammys. The Canadian country star attended the telecast with American DJ and producer Diplo, and brought along his signature fringe facemask to obscure his identity.

This time, his mask was comprised of black threads for maximum contrast with his dove grey cowboy hat and matching shirt and slacks.

Diplo told Billboard magazine their friendship all went down in the “DMs.” Peck later dubbed their social media interaction as being conducted on the “lonesome trail [of] Instagram.”