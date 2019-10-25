Shay Mitchell Busts A Move At Drake's Birthday After Recently Giving Birth

We can’t even imagining putting on pants or showering anytime soon after having a baby, so kudos to brand new parents Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel for doing both those things AND busting a move. Canadian celebs Mitchell and Babel, who announced the birth of their baby girl Sunday, joined fellow Canadian star Drake at his birthday bash Wednesday. Mitchell, best known for her roles in “Pretty Little Liars” and “You,” shared videos from the party on her Instagram stories. In the videos, she and Babel danced to Young Thug’s “The London.” Mitchell wrote “parents” over the clip, according to People. Mitchell reportedly wore a black corset top and trousers and looked incredible, not long after an intense 33-hour labour. We’ll have what she’s having.

Shay Mitchell/YouTube Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel, who welcomed their baby girl after 33 hours of labour, posted about the experience on YouTube.

Mitchell was born in Mississauga, Ont. She announced she was pregnant in June with an Instagram pic of her pregnant physique. The announcement surprised her fans, since she waited six months to post her news with Babel (a music manager), with whom she has been in a relationship for a few years. On Sunday, Mitchell revealed that her baby girl was here in an Instagram post, along with a photo of her holding her new baby’s hand. “Never letting go...” the 32-year-old wrote.

On Monday, in a video posted to YouTube, Mitchell revealed more details from her labour and delivery. Her water broke at home, she went straight to the hospital because the pain was so intense, she was eventually induced with pitocin after about 17 hours of labour, she got an epidural after about 23 hours of labour, and baby was finally born after about 33 hours of labour. Girl. That’s rough. “The past nine months has been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I’ve ever done. It’s brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte,” Mitchell wrote in the description.

The pair documented the pregnancy in a YouTube series called “Almost Ready,” where they didn’t shy away from putting unconventional spins on some traditions. For instance, their gender reveal involved two Power Rangers fighting each other, and Mitchell had her baby shower in a strip club. “Only you would have this baby shower,” one of Mitchell’s friends shouted over club music. All this to say, we’re not surprised this fun-loving mama wanted to get her groove on not long after giving birth.

YouTube/Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell gets a lap dance at her baby shower. As one does.

And Drake’s party seems like an excellent place to let loose. The rapper, singer, and songwriter rang in his 33rd birthday with a mobster-themed party in Hollywood complete with a casino, bottle girls, a cake dripping in gold, and police lineup photo wall, according to Page Six.

It was a star-studded night, with some high-profile guests such as Adele and Kylie Jenner. “Shay was having fun. It was a mom’s night out,” a source told Page Six. “She was dancing and having a good time and she was living her best life.” Good for her! We wonder if she wore an adult diaper under her dance pants...