Check Out The New Cast Of ‘The Crown’ vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Des Willie / Netflix Emma Corin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of "The Crown."

The fourth season of “The Crown,” out Sunday on Netflix, is taking on the lives of the royals during the late 1970s and most of the ’80s.

In other words, get ready for all the drama and chaos surrounding the Queen’s relationships to two polarizing figures who both changed her life, albeit in totally different ways: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

Olivia Colman is reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth in the new season of the show, along with Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. But there are new cast members too, taking on some of the world’s biggest stories from the tumultuous period that was Britain in the ’80s.

Check out the slideshow below to see how the actors on the upcoming season of “The Crown” stack up against the real people they’re playing.