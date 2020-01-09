Tim Hortons Tweet To Harry And Meghan Backfires Spectacularly

Many Canadians are excited by the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Marklemight be moving to Canada. But there’s a time and place to express that excitement, particularly when you’re a brand already struggling with public approval. Case in point: Tim Hortons.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

The coffee chain’s offer Wednesday to provide free coffee to the royal couple for life did not go over well. And that’s an understatement. Twitter users jumped into the thread to point out how inappropriate the offer was, especially in light of Tim Hortons’ history of labour disputes.

They can afford to buy the company. Your employees can't afford rent.



See the problem with this tweet? — Award Winning Klowny J🤡 (@KlownyJ) January 9, 2020

Unionized Tim Hortons employees at six locations in Winnipeg were locked out last week after they rejected the company’s proposed increase of 20 cents, as they’re seeking a jump of 30 cents. New workers were brought in to replace the strikers, union representative Andy Spence told the Winnipeg Free Press. The hourly wage is currently $11.75. According to Living Wage Canada, in 2017 $14.54 was the hourly wage needed for Manitobans to “cover basic necessities, support healthy development of children, escape financial stress and participate in the community.” In 2018, after Ontario’s hourly minimum wage increased by $2.40, several Tim Hortons locations in the province offset the costs by cutting paid breaks and reducing benefits for employees. The changes were implemented by Jeri Horton-Joyce and Ron Joyce Jr., children of the company’s billionaire founder.

Um....You have employees who have to go to the food bank to put food on the table and you want to offer an already incredibly wealthy family this perk.



How about you tell that franchise in Manitoba to give YOUR employees the 10 cents/hr they want and deserve? #TimHortons — Cory Judson (@CoryJudson) January 9, 2020

pay your employees — Philip Glass Half Full (@eikonos) January 9, 2020

Tim Hortons’ decision to remove all tables and chairs from a downtown Ottawa location also came under fire. The restaurant made the move to made the environment safer for customers and staff, and to reduce drug use and criminal activity, reported CTV News.

You're allowing tables and chairs to be removed from stores so paying patrons cannot sit and you're offering ROYALTY free coffee?



Take that thought and set up a homeless free coffee/water station with a sign on it that says 'please help yourself to our restroom'. — MtPleasant (@HeideJaklin) January 9, 2020

Who knows what Harry and Meghan will do for work if they do end up in Canada, but it’s conceivable that Tim Hortons may have some job openings in both marketing and union liaison. Just an idea.