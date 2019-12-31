Canadian parents, it’s time to pat yourselves on the back. 2019 was a wild year for parenting stories and you parented the heck out of it. There was so much to look back on including the Canadian celebrities and everyday heroes alike who shaped conversations, made us rethink our mindsets, and affirmed their kids like no other.

Here are 10 parenting moments from 2019 that deserve all of our respect.

When Shay Mitchell shut down her haters

Instagram: @ShayMitchell Shay Mitchell posted an Instagram photo of herself with daughter Atlas feeding, shot in the style of an editorial magazine.

Alanis Morissette’s post-partum depression struggles

Instagram: @alanis Alanis gave birth to Winter Mercy on Aug. 8 and shortly after experienced PPD for the third time.

Almost one in four Canadian moms have post-partum depression (PPD), Ottawa singer Alanis Morissette included. The mother of three, who’s had PPD twice before, described it as “a sneaky monkey with a machete” in an October blog post. Once hidden from loved ones, the “Jagged Little Pill” singer says she now seeks the treatment and care she needs.

The Ottawa mom who embraced her trans family

Instagram: @maven_of_mayhem Amanda Jetté Knox’s memoir “Love Lives Here: A Story Of Thriving In A Transgender Family" has received rave reviews since its release.

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry was a cool dad

Instagram: @kyle_lowry7 Kyle Lowry has two sons, Kameron and Karter, with wife Ayahna Cornish.

Turns out the Toronto Raptors are champions on and off the court. When point guard Kyle Lowry was pushed by a spectator during a playoff game, he kept his cool because he had his kids in mind.

“Understand that I have two young children and being able to hold myself to a certain standard, which I do, I hold myself to a high, high standard,” he told reporters. “And I have to make sure that I uphold that.”

Watch: Best NBA post-conference kids moments. Story continues below.

Ryan Reynolds supports immigrant children

NBC via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds has three kids with fellow actor Blake Lively.

Celebrity parents served cuteness year-round, but this moment reminded us of the responsibility we owe the next generation. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively joined forces with a Chicago non-profit to match donations in support of immigrant children separated from their families.

Michael Bublé gave us a back-to-school anthem

Parents had all the feels watching Michael Bublé’s video for “Forever Now” in August, as they prepared to send their kids off to school. The Canadian crooner perfectly captures the bittersweet heartache when children head off to kindergarten or teens pack off for college.

Dad Village got real about fatherhood

Instagram: @familyisaboutlove BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson were just two dads profiled by HuffPost Canada's "Dad Village" series this year.

Brampton politician had the cutest son moments

GURPREET SINGH DHILLON Father of two Gurpreet Singh Dhillon is a city councillor in Brampton, Ont.

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon brought us moments that warmed our hearts twice this year. The first time was in April, when the Ontario city councillor captured his five-year-old’s adorable cuddle with his basketball teammates.

Team huddles can also be group hugs 😊 (via @gurpreetdhillon) pic.twitter.com/vPUATuX5BP — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2019

The second time, Dhillon gave his Instagram followers an intimate look at his son’s hair routine and how it’s prepared in the Sikh tradition. In the post, Dhillon expressed gratitude for how his son’s appearance is received — a far cry from what Dhillon experienced when he was younger.

“For me growing up I would have to prep for the daily battles of racism that awaited,” Dhillon wrote. “So thankfully I live in Brampton where my kids can be themselves.”

No Fly List Kids got a big win for young travellers

ZAMIR KHAN Zamir Khan said his son Sebastian was just six weeks old when the child was mistakenly flagged on the no-fly list.

The parents behind No Fly List Kids will finally be able to travel without fear. The children had been falsely flagged as security threats because their names were shared with people who were actually on a no-fly list. As part of a security bill’s provisions, the federal government will soon change how the no-fly list works. Group founder Sulemaan Ahmed sees this as a victory for the mothers and fathers who tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness about the harrowing experiences their kids faced at airports.

Moms can go by ‘they’

HuffPost Canada Kyisha Williams is raising their child to be gender-neutral.

Who gets to be a mother? Toronto mom Kyisha Williams, who goes by she and they pronouns, thought raising children wasn’t something queer people could do. Williams shared with HuffPost Canada how they unlearned that mindset and have started raising their child in an identity-affirming way.