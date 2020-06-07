Videos from the protest show the man arguing with protesters at Nathan Philips Square, until police officers come over to escort him away.

The man has been charged with one count of breach of the peace for his offensive racist makeup, police confirmed to HuffPost Canada.

A man was arrested Saturday for showing up to an anti-black racism protest in blackface, Toronto police said.

Racist man decides to turn up to the Toronto protest in blackface to make his own political statement. this was one of the most disgusting things I have seen in my life. he wanted to be attacked, but the crowd did not do that. instead he was escorted off, the march continued.. pic.twitter.com/av2Cfxju9q

TORONTO. He is the only person destroying property. A white man in blackface being arrested by cops and escorted away from the black lives matter protest. pic.twitter.com/pIKq01u3ZY

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

The downtown protest was one of several in Toronto over this past week in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet. Floyd was a Black man in Minneapolis who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Korchinski-Paquet was a Black woman, who fell to her death from her apartment balcony in the presence of Toronto police last month. They had been called to respond to a family conflict.

Many stores boarded up their windows and doors in case of vandalism or rioting, but protests remained peaceful throughout the weekend.

Toronto police arrested one other man on Saturday, who was seen holding a large knife, while watching the protest. Police found three knives on him, according to a news release. The man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.