Trudeau Defends Not Cracking Down On Border Sooner Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media about Canadian measures to counter the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa on March 16, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed suggestions Monday that his government erred by not implementing aggressive steps earlier, including a partial border shutdown, to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. During a press conference outside of his home, where he is self-isolating after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19, Trudeau announced the federal government is beefing up actions at the border. Overseas flights will mostly be restricted to four airports, foreign travellers, excluding Americans, will be banned from entering Canada, and airlines will be asked to ban passengers displaying any symptoms of the disease, including Canadians, from flying back home. “These measures will help save lives,” Trudeau said. Watch: Trudeau promises direct help coming for Canadians

But when asked repeatedly why his government hadn’t taken these steps earlier, Trudeau sidestepped the question. “We’ve taken measures over the past number of days to keep Canadians safe and we are taking more measures, significant measures, today,” the prime minister said. “I can understand people’s frustration and that’s why we are ensuring that there is more that will be done every step of the way to keep Canadians safe.” So far, the federal government is not forcing travellers coming from abroad to self-isolate. Mandating people to stay in their homes for 14 days, rather than recommending and pleading with them to do so would necessitate enforcement measures from public health and public safety officials, Trudeau said. Still, he urged everyone — travellers especially — to stay home. “We can still stop the spread of this virus … but that window is closing,” the prime minister said. Monday’s aggressive new measures are in sharp contrast with the federal government’s earlier position. On Friday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu insisted the scientific evidence suggested border shutdowns don’t work.

Justing Tang/CP Health Minister Patty Hajdu speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on March 16, 2020.

“A border is not going to contain the virus,” she told reporters last week. “Canadians think that we can stop this at the border, but … border measures actually are highly ineffective and in some cases, can create harm,” she added, noting that Italy, which had tight restrictions on travel early on, is now dealing with a large-scale humanitarian crisis. “Borders don’t stop travellers and travellers find other ways into countries and travellers become less honest about where they’ve come from, where they’re travelling to, what their particular symptoms may be.” At a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he wanted to address the “many questions and concerns” about border screenings since January. “All of the actions that have been taken at our borders have been informed by the evidence, the expert advice of public health (authorities),” he told reporters. Trudeau explained the situation had evolved “extremely rapidly” and he suggested new measures were now needed — and more stringent actions might later be added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he supports the move to close the border to foreign travellers — a measure Quebec Premier François Legault called for last week. “I’m very concerned about reports we’ve been hearing at the border,” Ford said, during a press conference at Queen’s Park. “We need the federal government to tighten up the border, ensure the proper screening and protocols are being enforced. And be prepared to take even greater steps to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.” As of Monday morning, Ontario had confirmed 172 cases of COVID-19. There were 324 cases reported nationwide. Last week, the federal government announced it was stepping up screening measures at airports but travellers returning to Canada reported no health checks and few questions beyond being asked if they had recently travelled to China, Iran or Italy.

The only question we were asked upon our return to Toronto #Covid19pic.twitter.com/V05u0oaaqL — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) March 13, 2020

Feedback from travellers raised concerns in provincial capitals and in cities across the country grappling with an increasing number of travel-related COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted photos of his visit to the Edmonton International Airport. “I am very concerned about reports from travellers on inadequate federal screening protocols for international travellers,” he wrote. Kenney, a former federal immigration minister, told reporters he was directing provincial officials to check up on airports amid reports of lax screening measures. “I do have concerns about what appears to be a lack of rigour with respect to screening and information being provided to people arriving on international flights in Canada, including here in Alberta,” he told reporters, according to the Calgary Sun. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil also told reporters Sunday that his government would station provincial health inspectors at airports in Halifax and Sydney as a response to travellers who have expressed concerns about screening. “That’s why we stepped up the protocol ourselves,” McNeil said, according to CBC News. “We are expecting a lot of snowbirds to return to our province in the coming days.” Montreal mayor steps up action On Monday morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante added her voice to the list of provincial and municipal officials publicly rebuking the federal government for its response at Canadian airports. Plante is sending public safety officers to the Montreal—Trudeau International Airport to increase information and prevention measures there so that visitors and citizens are “well aware of the gravity of the situation.” All 11 of the city’s COVID-19 cases are related to travel. Officers will hand out information and instructions to travellers who are landing in Montreal that they should voluntarily isolate for 14 days, Plante said. “We’ve been saying it and we’ll… continue to say it because people need to take that very seriously. This is a crucial step to limit the spread of the virus,” she said. Plante said she spoke to Transport Minister Marc Garneau Sunday and felt Ottawa was now taking the issue seriously. “Although, I would have liked a different approach in the past weeks regarding how we welcome citizens and travellers at the airport, making sure that they are more aware and that measures are stronger,” she said. Trudeau told CTV on Sunday that travellers returning from the Carribean, for example, were asked questions based on a risk assessment. “We do not want public health officials to be using up their time and resources at airports doing something that isn’t the most impactful thing they can be doing,” he said. In defending his government’s decision not to close Canada’s borders when the U.S. and other countries chose to do so, Trudeau suggested the spread had been under control. “We were able to track people, we were able to contain the virus at that point, so we are going to continue trusting our public health officials,” he said Sunday.

Justin Tang/CP Public Safety Minister Bill Blair speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on March 16, 2020.