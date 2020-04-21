Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on April 21, 2020.

The deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia “reinforces” the need for stronger gun control in Canada, but it will take some time to ensure legislation is moved forward the right way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. Trudeau was asked again by reporters in Ottawa Tuesday about a promised firearms bill that he said his government was on the “verge” of tabling before Parliament was suspended last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liberals pledged during the fall federal election campaign to ban so-called “military-style assault weapons” and work with provinces and territories to empower municipalities to outlaw handguns in their jurisdictions. Watch: ‘Our better tomorrow will come,’ PM says after N.S. shooting

“We’re looking at the right way and the right moment to bring it forward,” he said, when asked if his government would wait for the House of Commons to return to normal sittings or unveil the bill in the restricted Parliament due to the pandemic. “The tragedy in Nova Scotia simply reinforces and underlines how important it is for us to continue to move forward on strengthening gun control in this country and we will do that at the appropriate time.” The prime minister said he expects the assault rifle ban to be the “first measures” brought forward because it was almost “ready to go” when members of Parliament were sent home in March. However, he suggested the weekend rampage from one shooter that claimed at least 19 lives in rural N.S. — the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history — could result in other policy changes. “As we learn more about this terrible, terrible tragedy in Nova Scotia, we will keep reflecting on moves that we need to help Canadians stay safe in their communities and their homes, and across the country,” he said.

It is not yet clear what firearm or firearms were used by the shooter, and whether they were obtained legally. Trudeau said he trusts the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to release that information “as they feel it is important to.” But the prime minister pushed back at a reporter’s suggestion he was linking his government’s gun-control push to the rampage, saying it did not “take this tragedy” for Liberals to want to bring in changes. “This is just another tragic reminder of the fact that we need to do more to keep Canadians safe,” he said. Conservatives have, in the past, said Liberal proposals to restrict firearms will only punish law-abiding gun owners. At a press conference in Ottawa Monday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he wants to bring in new legislation as quickly as possible. “There has been an interruption… as a result of the COVID-19 provisions that have been put in place in Parliament,” Blair said. “But at the very first opportunity, it is my intention to bring forward the measures that will fulfill our commitment to Canadians to strengthen gun control in Canada.”

Adrian Wyld/CP Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on April 20, 2020.