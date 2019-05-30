Trudeau Says He Had ‘Cordial’ Exchange With Pence On U.S. Abortion Debate

Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence arrive for a joint news conference in Ottawa on May 30, 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had a “very cordial conversation” with United States Vice-President Mike Pence about Canadian concerns with anti-abortion laws being passed in American states.

At a news conference with Pence in Ottawa Thursday, Trudeau was asked if he broached the topic, as he suggested to reporters he would a day earlier.

Pence was also asked to respond to remarks the prime minister made about a “backsliding” of abortion rights south of the border.

‘Significant amount of concern among Canadians’

“I highlighted to the vice-president that there was a significant amount of concern amongst Canadians on the new anti-choice laws being passed in… a number of American states and highlighted that Canadians and indeed this government will always be a staunch defender of women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose,” Trudeau said.

“It was a cordial conversation, but it is one on which we have very different perspectives.”

Pence, a devout Christian who is vehemently anti-abortion, agreed the leaders had a “respectful” exchange on the topic, adding the relationship between the U.S. and Canada allows for candid conversations.

“We’re able to share our perspective on a broad range of issues and different approaches,” Pence said. “But let me be clear, I’m very proud to be a part of a pro-life administration.”