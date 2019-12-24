What makes a good Christmas card? Well wishes? Adorable kid photos? Coordinated outfits? Just the right amount of sparkle and holiday cheer? Every family’s holiday card is unique, and naturally, Canada’s federal leaders had to put their own distinctive spin on theirs. But which festive greeting reigns supreme? Only you — and Santa — can be the judge of that. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

THE CANADIAN PRESS The front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Inside the Trudeaus' holiday card.

The Trudeau kids are the big stars of the Liberal leader’s holiday card this year. Xavier (12), Ella-Grace (10) and Hadrien (5) are all over the front, back and inside of the card, alongside Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau. The inside of the card reads: “This time of year, let’s make sure we share and spread all the love, generosity and peace to those around us! From our family to yours, Happy Holidays!” Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a group photo of the Trudeaus in matching Christmas sweaters. But Hadrien holding a pile of pumpkins in pretty close in terms of cuteness. Conservative Leader (for now!) Andrew Scheer

THE CANADIAN PRESS The front of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer's Christmas card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Inside Scheer's Christmas card.

Scheer, who recently announced his resignation as Tory leader but who will stay on until a successor is chosen, also highlighted his family in his card — literally. All five Scheer children — Thomas (14), Grace (12), Madeline (10), Henry (8) and Mary (3) — are gathered around Scheer and wife, Jill, on the front steps of their home. The kids are holding a string of lights, and Henry appears to be trying to eat one. Look closely and you can see also Scheer repping his home province of Saskatchewan with his Roughriders jacket. “On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives and from the Scheer family to yours,” the card reads, “Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukah.” Scheer also shared a video on his Instagram of the family engaging in some gingerbread-house decorating — and little Mary getting in on some gingerbread-house eating.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh

THE CANADIAN PRESS NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is seen with his wife Gurkiran Kaur on the front of his holiday card.

THE CANADIAN PRESS The inside of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's holiday card.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and wife, Gurkiran Gaur Singh, went simple for their card, posing on a couch with plaid pillows. A big shout-out to them for the colour-coordination — Jagmeet’s turban, Gurkiran’s dress and the plaid pillows behind them all capture an appropriately festive shade of red. The message: “Warm wishes for the holiday season and a very Happy New Year.” Singh is also the only leader to specifically mention his own riding of Burnaby South in signing off the card. Bonus: Green Party House Leader Elizabeth May No sign at publish of the Greens’ official holiday hard, but house caucus leader and former party leader Elizabeth May weighed in on the holiday on Twitter.

Christmas Eve! Sending all who celebrate Christmas my best wishes for a time that reflects the joy of the birth of the Prince of Peace. #love#joy#giving#GPC — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) December 24, 2019