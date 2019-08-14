Trudeau Broke Conflict Rules In SNC-Lavalin Affair, Watchdog Finds

Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an evening caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 2, 2019.

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog has found Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau broke Conflict of Interest rules again — this time by seeking to influence his former attorney general,Jody Wilson-Raybould, in her decision over whether or not to intervene in the prosecution of Quebec engineering giantSNC-Lavalin.

Mario Dion, the House of Commons Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner,ruled Wednesday that Trudeau breached section 9 of the Conflict of Interest Act by using his position of influence over Wilson-Raybould to exercise pressure.

Dion blamed Trudeau for what Wilson-Raybould had described as a “consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion” in an inappropriate attempt to secure a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin.

He said senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office were directed by Trudeau to continue to engage SNC-Lavalin’s legal counsel, as well as the attorney general and her staff to influence Wilson-Raybould’s decision.

“The evidence showed that there were many ways in which Mr. Trudeau, either directly or through the actions of those under his direction, sought to influence the Attorney General,” Dion wrote.

More to come...

