Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will only participate in two debates during the federal election cycle, choosing to forgo other events.

According to Daniel Lauzon, the Liberal Party’s director of communications and policy, Trudeau will only participate in the debates organized by the Leaders’ Debates Commission during the 2019 campaign.

Lauzon’s statement confirms that Trudeau will be a no-show at the Maclean’s/Citytv debate on Sept. 12 and Munk Debates on Oct. 1.

“The Commission was established after the last election where the governing party tried to game the system and make sure the fewest number of Canadians engaged in the debates,” Lauzon said in a statement to HuffPost Canada. “We think that’s wrong. The Commission debates will be widely distributed on television, radio, digital and social streaming platforms and reach the largest possible audience.”

