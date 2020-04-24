It’s not quite World War III, but the global fight against COVID-19 is certainly one for the history books.



Over the course of the past several weeks, Canadians have been asked to wash their hands, don cloth face masks and practice social distancing all in the name of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.



And like any good call to action, the best way to spread the word is through art.

Some like Sarnia, Ont. artist Michael Slotwinski have taken inspiration from WWII posters, while others have taken a more literal approach by remixing public domain works to reflect the current battle against the virus.



To see more examples of their art, check out the video above.