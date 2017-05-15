ADVERTISEMENT

Indian baby names are unique in their own right, but an added appeal is their sweet, melodic sounds. Take the Hindu name Binali, for instance, that seems to roll off the tongue. Fittingly, the moniker means “musical instrument.”

If you’re looking to pay tribute to your Indian roots or South Asian culture, then look no further than the list below. We guarantee you’ll fall in love with these 10 Indian baby names thanks to their beautiful sounds.

1. Kavya

Kavya (pronounced KAH-vya) is such a sweet and feminine name! The moniker means “poem” and famously belongs to Indian film actress Kavya Madhavan.

2. Sanjiv

Sanjiv is a friendly name that means “long life.” We love it because it’s a variation on the ever-popular Sanskrit moniker Sanjay.

3. Nivaan

Nivaan is a solid name that will grow well with your little one. The name means “holy” in Hindu.

4. Aaradhya

Aaradhya (pronounced ah-RAH-thye) is a beautiful unisex name. While the moniker is traditionally used for boys, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan flipped this on its head when they gave their daughter this name in 2011.

5. Riaan

Here’s another baby name chosen by a Bollywood star. Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza named their son Riaan in 2014. We love that it sounds very modern and means “little king” in Hindu.

6. Dev

Thanks to Hollywood star Dev Patel, this name has the potential to skyrocket in popularity. The name means “god” in Sanskrit and follows the popular nickname as first name trend.

7. Priya

Priya is a darling name that means “beloved” in Sanskrit. We love that it has an air of sophistication about it and a beautiful sound. According to Nameberry, the name Priya is traditionally given to Indian babies born in August.

8. Ishani

Ishani means “lady” and is a variation of the Indian name Isha or Ishana. We love that this name has some spunk to it.

9. Lakshay

Lakshay is a Hindu name that means “destination.” Its charm and playfulness is immediately apparent.

10. Mithra

This beautiful name means “god of the sun.” We love Mithra for its subtle connection to nature and its feminine sound.