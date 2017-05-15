Canada Parents
10 South Asian Baby Names That Sound Beautiful

Indian baby names are unique in their own right, but an added appeal is their sweet, melodic sounds. Take the Hindu name Binali, for instance, that seems to roll off the tongue. Fittingly, the moniker means “musical instrument.”

If you’re looking to pay tribute to your Indian roots or South Asian culture, then look no further than the list below. We guarantee you’ll fall in love with these 10 Indian baby names thanks to their beautiful sounds.

indian baby

1. Kavya

Kavya (pronounced KAH-vya) is such a sweet and feminine name! The moniker means “poem” and famously belongs to Indian film actress Kavya Madhavan.

black baby

2. Sanjiv

Sanjiv is a friendly name that means “long life.” We love it because it’s a variation on the ever-popular Sanskrit moniker Sanjay.

asian baby

3. Nivaan

Nivaan is a solid name that will grow well with your little one. The name means “holy” in Hindu.

baby

4. Aaradhya

Aaradhya (pronounced ah-RAH-thye) is a beautiful unisex name. While the moniker is traditionally used for boys, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan flipped this on its head when they gave their daughter this name in 2011.

indian baby

5. Riaan

Here’s another baby name chosen by a Bollywood star. Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza named their son Riaan in 2014. We love that it sounds very modern and means “little king” in Hindu.

baby

6. Dev

Thanks to Hollywood star Dev Patel, this name has the potential to skyrocket in popularity. The name means “god” in Sanskrit and follows the popular nickname as first name trend.

black baby girl

7. Priya

Priya is a darling name that means “beloved” in Sanskrit. We love that it has an air of sophistication about it and a beautiful sound. According to Nameberry, the name Priya is traditionally given to Indian babies born in August.

asian baby girl

8. Ishani

Ishani means “lady” and is a variation of the Indian name Isha or Ishana. We love that this name has some spunk to it.

baby

9. Lakshay

Lakshay is a Hindu name that means “destination.” Its charm and playfulness is immediately apparent.

baby

10. Mithra

This beautiful name means “god of the sun.” We love Mithra for its subtle connection to nature and its feminine sound.

13 Bollywood Celebrity Baby Names We Love
of
  • Riaan

    Meaning: “little king” in Hindi Riaan is the one-year-old son of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

  • Czar

    Meaning: “emperor” in Russian Czar is one of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s eight-year-old triplets.

  • Nitara

    Meaning: “having deep roots” in Hindi Nitara is the daughter of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

  • Azad

    Meaning: “free” in Persian; “independent” in Muslim Azad is the four-year-old son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The couple named him after Khan’s great grand-uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a famous freedom fighter.

  • Adira

    Meaning: "strong" in Arabic Adira is the daughter of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji (pictured here). The famous couple combined both parts of their names (Adi and Ra) to name their baby girl.

  • Haroon

    Meaning: “hope” in Sanskrit Haroon is the five-year-old son of Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey.

  • Mikail

    Meaning: name of an angel (Michael) in Muslim Mikail is the two-year-old son of Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi.

  • Aaradhya

    Meaning: “first one” or “one worth worshiping” in Sanskrit Aaradhya (pronounced ah-RAH-thye) is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

  • Viaan

    Meaning: “full of life and energy” in Hindi Viaan is the four-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

  • Suhana

    Meaning: “lovely” and “charming” in Hindi Suhana is the teen daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

  • Rayaan

    Meaning: “door to paradise” in Hindi Rayaan is the four-year-old son of Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

  • Nysa

    Meaning: “new beginning” in Greek Nysa is the 13-year-old daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

  • Kiaan

    Meaning: “grace of God” in Hindi Kiaan is the son of Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur.

