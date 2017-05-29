ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William has been doing a lot of sharing as of late.

The 34-year-old father of two, who will grace the cover of British GQ in July, shared a series of intimate photos and personal stories with the magazine.

Most notably, William opens up about his mother Princess Diana. The 20th anniversary of her death is fast approaching this summer.



Princess Diana helping Prince William with a jigsaw puzzle in his playroom at Kensington Palace.



“I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better,” William says of his mother. “It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her.”

The Duke of Cambridge also talks about the sadness he feels knowing that his children will never know their grandmother, the late Princess of Wales.

GQ photographer captures the young royal family relaxing under a tree in the grounds of Kensington Palace https://t.co/2OkEnMsnWT pic.twitter.com/PUXXlM97I9 — Canadian Living (@canadianliving) May 29, 2017

“I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up," he reveals. "It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”

William, who is second in line to the throne, also admits he would have liked his mother's opinion on raising a family, though he seems to have a pretty good idea of how he wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to grow up.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life," he says.



The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge with Prince Harry during an event to announce plans for Heads Together on January 17, 2017 in London, England.



William, alongside his wife and brother, has been busy advocating for the Heads Together campaign, which the trio founded to educate the public on the importance of good mental health.

"I've been really shocked how many people live in fear and in silence because of their mental illness," William says. "I just don't understand it. I know I come across as quite reserved and shy, I don’t always have my emotions brewing, but behind closed doors I think about the issues, I get very passionate about things.

"I rely on people around me for opinions, and I am a great believer in communication on these issues."

Earlier this year, the prince surprised many when he shared a video of himself in a conversation about mental health with pop star Lady Gaga.