Celine Dion Is One Proud Mama As Her Twins Turn 7

Celine Dion's twin boys are growing up fast! On Monday, the Canadian singer took to Instagram to wish her youngest sons a very happy birthday.

"Can't believe you are already 7 years old," she wrote in English and French. "Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx."

This is the second birthday Nelson and Eddy have celebrated without their father, René Angélil, who passed away from throat cancer in January 2016.

For the past two years, the twins have celebrated their birthday at Disneyland, which has always been a special place for the family. Not only did Dion and her late husband take their eldest son, René-Charles, there for his sixth birthday back in 2007, but it's also where Dion took her youngest sons in October 2015 while Angélil was struggling with his health.

Celine Dion, son Rene-Charles, 6, and husband Rene Angelil at Disneyland, March 21, 2007.

While we were surprised that Dion and her boys did not return to the "happiest place on earth" again this year, it makes sense, considering the "Power of Love" singer only just resumed her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Sept. 19.

Since then, the 49-year-old mom has been using her show to raise funds for hurricane relief and for the victims' families of the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

But while Dion has had her hands full with her career this year — between attending award shows, playing 25 concerts on her European tour, and posing for Vogue in all her glory — that doesn't mean she hasn't made time for her family.

In fact, this summer, Dion took her seven-year-old twins with her to Paris, where they enjoyed a day out on the town and happily posed for photographers.

And as for her eldest boy, 16-year-old René-Charles has continued to be the singer's date to award shows, where he has happily met celebs like Drake and Miley Cyrus.

Dion has always put her family first and proved that when she made sure to showcase photos of her three sons throughout her European tour this summer.

