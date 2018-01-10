Meghan Markle Has 'Timeless Style,' Canadian Smythe Coat Designers Say

There was so much to love about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second official joint engagement at a south London radio station Tuesday.

Their dedication to helping youth. Their insistence at remaining behind the scenes. Harry's fist bump handshake lesson.

But for fashion fans — especially Canadian style supporters — there was one major highlight: THAT COAT.

Meghan Markle visits Reprezent 107.3FM on Jan. 9, in London.

Now, everything looks good next to a three-stone diamond engagement ring designed by the prince himself, but Markle's classic camel coat by Canadian designer Smythe stole the show Tuesday. Smythe co-designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe have already placed the $995 Alpaca-blend coat on pre-sale on their website, where it's described as "Famously Worn By Meghan Markle."

"Meghan has shown unwavering commitment to her timeless style," Lenczner and Smythe told Hello magazine.

"[Meghan]'s owned this coat for over a year and has worn it previously," they added, casting a similarity to the Duchess of Cambridge, who has famously re-worn several favourite pieces.

"We are so proud and flattered that it made it to her new home in London," the designers added.

In an Instagram post, the designers said it was a "great day at Smythe HQ" and that they were "beyond flattered."

This isn't the first time Markle, 36, has represented Canadian fashion since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced last fall. Markle wore a navy double-breasted wool coat by Montreal-based label Mackage at a charity event for World AIDS Day in December.

The coat sold out within minutes of the photos being released, Mackage's communications director Hugo Thibault told Canadian Press.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England.

And she donned a white wrap coat by Toronto brand Line The Label for the November photo op to officially announce that she and Harry were to wed.

Line The Label's website crashed less than an hour after the photos were made public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.

Looks like the "Meghan Markle effect" is already happening in full force. In fact, designers have said they can't keep up with the demand for items worn by Markle.

"The interest in the brand has been incredible," Strathberry spokesperson Leeanne Hundleby told People in December after Markle carried a Strathberry Midi Tote during her first official walkabout with Prince Harry.

The bag sold out in 11 seconds.

"The phones began ringing constantly and our visitor numbers on our website were up by around 5,000 per cent!" Hundleby said, adding that more than 3,000 people are on a waiting list to be notified when the bag comes back in stock.

