LIVING
09/26/2018 12:18 EDT

Meghan Duggan And Gillian Apps, U.S. And Canada Hockey Rivals, Just Got Married

True love knows no jerseys.

Meghan Duggan/Instagram

There must be something in the ice.

Once again, a pair of Canadian and U.S. women's hockey legends are making the internet swoon with a Hollywood-worthy love story. Over the weekend, three-time Canadian women's hockey gold medallist Gillian Apps married U.S. gold medallist Meghan Duggan at a ceremony in Maine.

Apps, who is from Unionville, Ont., helped Team Canada win three gold hockey medals at the 2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. She played against her now-wife at the 2010 and 2014 games, according to a statement from Team USA.

The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️

A post shared by Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) on

Duggan served as Team USA captain at the PyeongChang 2018 games, where the team defeated Canada for the gold medal.

In a tweet on Monday, Duggan called her wedding with Apps "the most incredible day of my entire life."

"From competitors on the ice to partners for life," Team Canada tweeted.

Apps and Duggan aren't even the first women's hockey rivals to find love. People are still crying happy tears over hockey legends — and former competitors — Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu's announcement last November that they had a baby together.

Story continues below video:

Once again, people can't even handle the INTENSE EMOTIONS AND HAPPINESS OVER THIS ACTUAL ROMANCE MOVIE PLAYING OUT IN REAL LIFE!

Now, if only the next hockey wedding (and come on ... at this point there basically has to be another one. This is officially a trend now, right? ) could be live-streamed internationally, just like the Royal Wedding, so that viewers can don their jerseys and raise a beer to the happy couple.

(Who's going to invite Scott Moir?)

More from HuffPost Canada:


MORE:Gillian AppsLivingmarriageMeghan DugganOlympic hockeyTeam Canadawomen's hockey