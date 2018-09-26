There must be something in the ice.

Once again, a pair of Canadian and U.S. women's hockey legends are making the internet swoon with a Hollywood-worthy love story. Over the weekend, three-time Canadian women's hockey gold medallist Gillian Apps married U.S. gold medallist Meghan Duggan at a ceremony in Maine.

True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries. 🇺🇸🇨🇦️



Congrats to @mduggan10 on her marriage to Gillian Apps.



💍: https://t.co/7gXqlrJZtopic.twitter.com/LybTmPOJGX — Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 25, 2018

Apps, who is from Unionville, Ont., helped Team Canada win three gold hockey medals at the 2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. She played against her now-wife at the 2010 and 2014 games, according to a statement from Team USA.

Duggan served as Team USA captain at the PyeongChang 2018 games, where the team defeated Canada for the gold medal.

In a tweet on Monday, Duggan called her wedding with Apps "the most incredible day of my entire life."

The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zDlSBWmCDj — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) September 24, 2018

"From competitors on the ice to partners for life," Team Canada tweeted.

Apps and Duggan aren't even the first women's hockey rivals to find love. People are still crying happy tears over hockey legends — and former competitors — Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu's announcement last November that they had a baby together.

Once again, people can't even handle the INTENSE EMOTIONS AND HAPPINESS OVER THIS ACTUAL ROMANCE MOVIE PLAYING OUT IN REAL LIFE!

The captains of the US & Canadian Olympic hockey teams got hitched &



💙I🖤

🖤AM💙

💙SCREAMING🖤 https://t.co/gnxIQfzrRL — Miles Keogh (@kidcongo) September 26, 2018

This is like a royal wedding, except Hockey Royalty https://t.co/mnzVF4dfVk — Pokecheque the Bloggeur (@Pokecheque) September 26, 2018

This is the most beautiful thing. Champions, rivals, and brides. https://t.co/CLVTpSFSFM — Amy (@littlestmy) September 26, 2018

Caroline Oulette and Julie Chu, now Meghan Duggan and Gillian Apps.

Where are the romance books about these amazing women? I just want some hockey wlw books, based off these beautiful real life romances.

Congrats ladies! https://t.co/Jrcrc0eiLp — James Lachlann Jensen (@lachlannjensen) September 25, 2018

Now, if only the next hockey wedding (and come on ... at this point there basically has to be another one. This is officially a trend now, right? ) could be live-streamed internationally, just like the Royal Wedding, so that viewers can don their jerseys and raise a beer to the happy couple.

(Who's going to invite Scott Moir?)