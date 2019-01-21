Not only is it Blue Monday, but — if you happen to live in Eastern or Central Canada — chances are you woke up to one of the coldest, snowiest, stormiest days in recent memory.

Yep, we need comfort food and we need it... in five to six hours, because it's a slow cooker kind of day.

This Delish recipe for slow cooker chicken tortilla soup will warm you up, fill you up, and it looks tasty as hell. You can even use leftover rotisserie chicken in it to cut down on your cooking time. And it tastes like tacos, so kids will like it, too.

The recipe asks you to make your own tortilla crisps for a topping, which does sound delightful, but no one will mind if you just crumble some store-bought tortilla chips on top. It is Monday, after all.

Get the full recipe for slow cooker chicken tortilla soup here.