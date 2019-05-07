Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their son. Tomorrow, we'll likely learn the newest royal baby's name.

But today, we can still enjoy the speculation.

All the top baby name predictions of Diana, Elizabeth, Grace, Alice and Allegra went out the window Monday as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a son to the world. Now, the top names include Alexander, Spencer, Arthur, James, Philip, and Arthur, according to the betting site Coral.

And these names are all lovely. Traditional. Strong.

But, here in Canada, we have a few strong ideas of our own. Don't forget, Meghan and Harry have a lot of ties to Canada, where the duchess lived while filming the TV show "Suits" for years. They had their first PDA here. Meghan's BFF lives here. They were even rumoured to be honeymooning here, which was denied in the end, but we'll still take the win!

Anyway, in the name of good ol' Canadian fun, here are our top baby name picks that pay homage to the True North part of Harry and Meghan's love story.

1. Nathan Phillips

Odds: 4/1 = finding one of those mini maple-leaf shaped bottles of syrup in the back of the fridge

Nathan Phillips is a strong boy's name that pays tribute to the site of Meghan and Harry's very first PDA: Nathan Phillips Square, which itself was named after a Toronto mayor. In Sept. 2017, royal-watchers swooned as the couple held hands, smooched, and looked generally adorably in love at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, probably whispering "no, I love YOU more!" back and forth to each other on day three of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto.

Plus, Nathan is a popular but not too-popular baby name, ranked number 45 of Nameberry's list. It means "Given," which is pretty apt for a child born into the royal family. The fact that "Phillips" honours Harry's grandfather Prince Philip is just the icing on the cake, and secures "Nathan Philips" as our top Canadian choice for the royal babe.

2. Brian

Odds: 6/1 = knowing every word to "You Oughta Know" when it comes on the radio

Brian might not be the most traditional name, but it does give an indirect nod to Meghan's BFF, Jessica Mulroney. Mulroney's father-in-law (the former Prime Minster Brian Mulroney), and one of her sons, are both named Brian.

Oh, and that same son just happens to be the twin who stole the show at Meghan's wedding with this ridiculously adorable photo bomb.

Brian and John Mulroney were page boys at Harry and Meghan's wedding last May, and honestly could not have been cuter.

The name Brian also means "strong, virtuous, and honourable." Which is everything a royal baby should be, right?

3. Jasper

Odds: 7/1 = Canadians trying to hold the door for each other at the same time

Jasper has long been considered a "posh and charming" name in England, according to Nameberry, and it means "bringer of treasure."

Cool, cool. But more importantly, remember when rumours were flying that newlyweds Meghan and Harry might honeymoon at Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge?

Although the luxury hotel flat-out denied it, TMZ had reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be staying in the 6,000 square-foot Outlook Cabin, also called the "Royal Retreat," nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. The "Royal Retreat" is in the middle of magnificent Jasper Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

OK, so Harry and Meghan (probably) never did honeymoon there, but oh, what a flurry of excitement that time was for us Canadians! Plus, the cabin in Jasper is a favourite location with the royals: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stayed there in 2005, and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited in 1939.

All we're saying is naming your child Jasper would make up for the sting of not actually honeymooning at Jasper, mmkay?

4. Yarmouth

Odds: 9/1 = never once winning a free cup of coffee in "Roll Up The Rim," but still clinging to hope

Before they had Frogmore Cottage, they had Meghan's Toronto home on Yarmouth Road. Meghan lived there for about two years before she moved to the U.K. to be with Harry, the Toronto Star reports.

Which makes it their official TORONTO LOVE NEST!

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images A general view of Yarmouth Road in Toronto close to where Meghan Markle lived.

We can just imagine them cuddling up in the cozy ($1.6-million with marble floors) home and telling one how much they missed the other, strolling down the street to go get coffee, or sitting in the backyard and enjoying a glass of wine, maybe roasting a chicken together — all on Yarmouth Road.

For the fond memories of their carefree pre-baby days, and the fact that Yarmouth is also an English surname, we give this name good odds indeed.

5. Smythe

Odds: 12/1 = owning a "Northern Reflections" sweatshirt at some point in your life

It's no secret that Meghan loves Canadian fashion designers, and she is known for — of all things — coats. If anyone could escalate the plain ol' jacket into the most sought-after fashion item, it would be the Duchess of Sussex.

So we think Smythe is a fitting name for the royal baby, since it's one of her favourite luxury Canadian coat and blazer labels. According to Smythe's website, she's been spotted wearing their label at least eight different times, including when she wore their "Brando Coat" during a visit to a South London radio station in January.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Meghan Markle rocks a Smythe jacket in London on Jan. 9, 2018.

Smythe is also an old English name that means "blacksmith." While we're not sure there's a way to connect blacksmiths to the royals, we do think Harry and Meghan would appreciate a name that represents hard work.

After all, Meghan was an actress, and Harry served in the British Army for ten years.

We're sure we'll love whatever Harry and Meghan choose for a name. But if it is Nathan Phillips or Brian, just remember you saw it here first, and don't forget to collect your four mini maple-leaf shaped bottles of syrup.

