China Donates Medical Supplies To Canada To Fight COVID-19: Embassy

China has donated medical supplies to help Canada fight the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet from the Chinese Embassy on Saturday.

On March 27, Bank of China donates medical supplies (including 30000 medical masks, 10000 sets of protective clothing, 10000 goggles and 50000 pairs of gloves, followed by N95 medical masks) to Canada fighting against COVID-19. We are together! pic.twitter.com/47VlWPlQyG — ChineseEmbassyOttawa (@ChinaEmbOttawa) March 28, 2020

The donation includes 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves, the embassy said, adding N-95 masks would also be sent. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne thanked the country on Twitter. “In the face of a global pandemic, supporting each other is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” he wrote.

Thank you for this donation.



In the face of a global pandemic, supporting each other is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. https://t.co/rE1BZZfrCR — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 28, 2020

HuffPost Canada reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada and Global Affairs to learn more about the donation, but did not hear back at the time of publishing. In February, Canada sent 16 tonnes of protective equipment to China when they were in the midst of fighting COVID-19. The supplies included clothes, masks, face shields, goggles and gloves. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended sending the supplies to what was the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis. “I can assure everyone that the federal stockpiles have been sufficient to meet the needs of the provinces until this point,” he said.