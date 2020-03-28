China Donates Medical Supplies To Canada To Fight COVID-19: Embassy

China has donated medical supplies to help Canada fight the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet from the Chinese Embassy on Saturday.
The donation includes 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves, the embassy said, adding N-95 masks would also be sent.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne thanked the country on Twitter.
“In the face of a global pandemic, supporting each other is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” he wrote.
HuffPost Canada reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada and Global Affairs to learn more about the donation, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.
In February, Canada sent 16 tonnes of protective equipment to China when they were in the midst of fighting COVID-19. The supplies included clothes, masks, face shields, goggles and gloves.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended sending the supplies to what was the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis.
“I can assure everyone that the federal stockpiles have been sufficient to meet the needs of the provinces until this point,” he said.
China has also been sending equipment to other countries now that its outbreak has slowed, including Pakistan, Italy, Cambodia and those in the African Union.
Canada has more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday and front-line medical workers have sounded the alarm over shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.
“We call on governments and organizations at all levels to continue their efforts to bring urgency to the global shortage of PPE and essential medical equipment,” Dr. Sohail Gandhi, the Ontario Medical Association’s president, said in a statement earlier this week. “We must be prepared for a shortage of masks.”
Gandhi also encouraged anyone stockpiling supplies to donate them to their local medical facilities.
“Health-care workers are at high risk of exposure to the virus. Protection for themselves and the patients they care for is vitally important in the battle against this virus.”
Also on HuffPost: