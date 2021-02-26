O’Toole Wants Pay Freezes, Independent Probe Into Military’s’ ‘Unsafe Culture’

CP/Sean Kilpatrick Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2021.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the “unsafe culture” in the Canadian Armed Forces must change, and if he were prime minister, he would order a sweeping military-wide independent investigation and introduce a pay freeze during its duration. Former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance faces allegations of sexual misconduct from two female subordinates. The allegations were first reported by Global News. The Canadian Forces National Investigative Service (NIS) has since launched an investigation. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Wednesday evening that Vance’s successor as Canada’s top soldier, Admiral Art McDonald, would voluntarily step aside while military police investigate allegations of misconduct against him, too. “A Conservative government will order a service-wide independent investigation into sexual misconduct in the military,” O’Toole told reporters in Ottawa Friday. “While this investigation is taking place, all general and flag officer promotions and salary increases will be suspended.” “We cannot allow our daughters, our sisters, and our mothers to work in an unsafe environment,” he said. “No one should be subjected to sexual harassment when they show up to serve their country.” Ensuring a safe environment and including women at the command table is a key starting point, he said. “I will not politicize this today.” Watch: O’Toole presses Liberals on allegations against defence chief. Story continues below video.

The NIS is the investigative body of the Canadian Forces Military Police. O’Toole, who before his political career served as a Royal Canadian Air Force officer, said he would like to see external oversight for the investigation and suggested it isn’t acceptable for the military to be investigating itself on this matter. Leadership begins at the top, he said. “Now that we’ve had two chiefs of defence staff come under investigation in subsequent order, we have to be sure that any complaint can be brought outside of the chain of command, to make sure that it will be investigated thoroughly.” He said this would send a welcoming message that there are opportunities in the Canadian Armed Forces for all Canadians. O’Toole did not directly answer a question if he was made aware of any complaints against either Vance or McDonald when he was veterans affairs minister under Stephen Harper’s Conservative government. The controversy has increased scrutiny over the thoroughness of the candidate-vetting processes for high-level appointments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau announced McDonald’s appointment as Vance’s successor two days before Christmas. In January, former governor general Julie Payette resigned following the completion of an independent investigation into workplace harassment allegations at Rideau Hall. The fallout stemmed from CBC News reports about a toxic work environment fostered under Payette’s tenure. The government was made aware of the allegations related to Vance in March 2018. Sajjan was briefed on the allegations during a private meeting with the military ombudsman.

CP/Adrian Wyld National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance listen to a question during a news conference on June 26, 2020 in Ottawa.