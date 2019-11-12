HuffPost We've got a new look!

When we first started thinking about how to add a fresh look and feel to HuffPost Canada’s Living and Parents sections, I asked our team to think about our values. What do we stand for? What purpose do we want to serve in the world? There are so many lifestyle brands and voices out there. What can and should we contribute to the conversation?

As with many topics, our formal meeting spilled over into our casual team chats online and IRL. This often is how some of our best ideas happen, as we riff off each other’s cultural touchpoints, curiosities and observations.

We talk about what it means to be coupled vs. single, and if marriage even matters anymore. Sometimes we seek advice on those delicate conversations with our immigrant parents; other times, we’re sharing our own vulnerable experiences with our kids.

Erica Chong The HuffPost Canada LIFE team in our Toronto office, from left: Al Donato, Nick Mizera, Chloe Tejada, Connor Garel, Natalie Stechyson, Lisa Yeung, Maija Kappler.

When breaking news happens, we seek to answer the questions we know others have too, and we’re always thinking about the stories we wish we’d read growing up, when people in lifestyle magazines (or anywhere in media) sure didn’t look like us.

I am surrounded by some of the smartest, kindest, most hilarious and thoughtful journalists in the game. We’re constantly challenging and learning from each other in these conversations I value so much. So, it was easy to come to consensus on what our values were and what we aim to serve in HuffPost Canada LIFE:

You should be free and safe to be who you want to be, regardless of gender, origin, orientation, ability, age, economic status, or faith.

You can take action to create the life you want.

The more we know about ourselves and each other, the better off we are. Community is key.

Prioritizing your health is a powerful act of self -love.

Vulnerability is a strength and joy is essential.

Change comes through questioning the status quo.

These values have evolved from the ways we’ve experienced the world, from the mistakes we’ve made and the lessons we’ve learned, and from the many moments we’ve cherished.

’Cause that’s life, right? For so many of us, our lives happen alongside and outside of the headlines.

And that’s what we want to do together with you. We’re not here to tell you how to live your life; we’re here to celebrate it and you. We’re here to share credible, researched information that’s helped us and others along the way, and that we hope you’ll find useful as you create the life you want.

We have a clean, fresh look on our LIFE and Parents pages, and some new material we’re so excited to share.

This week, check out:

Tiny Habits feature by senior LIFE editor Chloe Tejada, which offers an easy and often free ritual that you can incorporate daily to feel good and take care of yourself Our regularfeature by senior LIFE editor Chloe Tejada, which offers an easy and often free ritual that you can incorporate daily to feel good and take care of yourself

Dad Village , a series by Parents editor Natalie Stechyson. She talks to dads who are redefining their roles as parents and dismantling outdated notions of what fathers can and can’t do , a series by Parents editor Natalie Stechyson. She talks to dads who are redefining their roles as parents and dismantling outdated notions of what fathers can and can’t do

Embracing : a video series by editor/producer Shetu Modi that shares how people learn to love themselves fully. This episode explores how a bipolar diagnosis : a video series by editor/producer Shetu Modi that shares how people learn to love themselves fully. This episode explores how a bipolar diagnosis changed one woman’s life

A feature by associate editor Connor Garel on how four Canadian couples find moments of solitude within their relationships

It’s gift-guide season, so check out these gifts for kids that shatter gender stereotypes.

Luisa Cruz/HuffPost Canada Alisha Sawhney, left, and Al Donato, right, co-host the "Born and Raised: Love" podcast.

And while you’re here, spend some time with:

We’re so proud to be part of HuffPost, a brand that puts people first in its coverage. We hope you’ll love our new look and the conversations we’ll have. It’s your home too, so let us know what you think: get in touch at CanadaLife@huffpost.com, CanadaParents@huffpost.com, or leave us a comment below.

With gratitude,

Lisa Yeung