Grab your tissues everyone, because Jessica Mulroney is about to make you cry — in the best way possible.
The Canadian bridal expert is currently filming a new wedding TV series, “I Do, ReDo,” which will air on CTV and Netflix in 2020, it was announced today.
The 10-episode, 30-minute TV show will follow Mulroney as she “revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” according to a press release.
“I really wanted to show a side of weddings that I believe in. So many weddings shows show off the bridezillas and catty behaviour, which is definitely entertaining to watch but I want to show a different side,” Mulroney told HuffPost Canada in an email statement.
“Through my consulting over the years, I’ve connected with so many wonderful couples and this is a chance to give couples who have had challenges on their first weddings the opportunity for a fairy tale ending.”
Basically what she’s saying is, this ain’t no “Say Yes To The Dress.”
Mulroney, for those who haven’t been following her successful career, is no stranger to the wedding industry.
The 39-year-old helped launch Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay in Toronto in 2014, and is currently Hudson’s Bay’s Bridal and Fashion Specialist, not to mention a fashion and bridal contributor on “Good Morning America,” all while making the time in her jam-packed schedule planning regular people’s weddings, which she posts about on her wedding-focused Instagram.
But much of the world first noticed Mulroney, who is married to the son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, Ben Mulroney, when news reports pegged her as Meghan Markle’s bridal stylist and best friend.
The two friends, who met when Markle lived in Toronto while filming the TV series “Suits,” worked closely together on Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress and Mulroney’s three children, twins Brian and John, 9, and Ivy, 6, were part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding party.
So what can we expect from “I Do, ReDo”? Knowing Mulroney’s flair for fashion, we will most likely see gorgeous gowns and exotic locations.
“The really fun thing about bridal in 2019 is that anything goes,” Mulroney told Brides.com. “People are really doing what they want and it’s great.”
As for whether Duchess Meghan will make a surprise guest appearance on her bestie’s new show ... probably not, but one can hope!
