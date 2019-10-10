Sonia Recchia via Getty Images Jessica Mulroney's upcoming wedding series will be about re-making the wedding dreams of 10 couples.

Grab your tissues everyone, because Jessica Mulroney is about to make you cry — in the best way possible.

The Canadian bridal expert is currently filming a new wedding TV series, “I Do, ReDo,” which will air on CTV and Netflix in 2020, it was announced today.

The 10-episode, 30-minute TV show will follow Mulroney as she “revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” according to a press release.

“I really wanted to show a side of weddings that I believe in. So many weddings shows show off the bridezillas and catty behaviour, which is definitely entertaining to watch but I want to show a different side,” Mulroney told HuffPost Canada in an email statement.

“Through my consulting over the years, I’ve connected with so many wonderful couples and this is a chance to give couples who have had challenges on their first weddings the opportunity for a fairy tale ending.”